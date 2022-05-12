'Man, it's a hot one': Madison breaks fifth temperature record of the week

Madison set record high temperatures for the third day in a row on Thursday, dragging the area through an unprecedented sticky heat wave that is expected to break over the weekend.

Temperatures reached 90 degrees with heat index values hitting 96 as 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The hottest May 12 on record had a high of 86 in 1991.

Four other temperature records were broken this week.

Tuesday's high of 90 and low of 68 broke previous records of 87 in 1993 and 66 in 1896 respectively, according to the Weather Service. Wednesday's heat broke records as well, with a high of 91 and a low of 70 beating out previous records of 85 in 2011 and 69 in 1881.

Thursday evening could see another record beat, should the low temperature be hotter than 68 degrees, a level set in 1879.

A cold front that could bring thunderstorms on Friday is expected to push temperatures down through the middle of next week. Friday could see a high of 84, with Saturday and Sunday seeing highs of 80 and 71 respectively, according to the Weather Service.

Temperature lows through the weekend are expected to fall to 56 on Saturday and 52 on Sunday.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.