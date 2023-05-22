A man was injured when a propane tank on a gas grill exploded at a West Side home on Saturday, authorities reported.

Fire crews were dispatched to the home in the 6400 block of Landfall Drive at 5:43 p.m. and arrived at 5:50 p.m., Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

The man using the grill told 911 he was lighting his liquid propane gas grill when he heard an explosion, felt extreme heat on parts of his body and realized flames were coming from below the grill, Schuster said.

The man was injured, but refused EMS care, Schuster said.

Firefighters found the grill about 5 feet from the house with flames coming out of the cabinet below, where the propane tank was stored. They applied water to extinguish the flames, disconnected the propane tank and moved it at least 20 feet from the building, Schuster said.

The incident is believed to be the result of a leak in the gas hose connecting the propane tank to the grill, causing gas vapors to ignite, Schuster said.