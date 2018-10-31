A rural Hillsboro man is in critical condition after being ejected from his pickup truck in a two-vehicle crash in Richland County Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened at about 1:20 p.m. on Highway 14 at Peebles Drive, the Sheriff's Office said.
According to the report, Michael Rynes, 54, Richland Center, was driving his pickup truck west on Highway 14 when a pickup truck driven by Willard Jindrick, 87, rural Hillsboro, came out of a driveway at a high rate of speed into the path of Rynes' pickup truck.
The driveway is for Ash Creek Plumbing, Heating and Electric on the southern outskirts of Richland Center.
Jindrick was ejected from the pickup truck; he was not using a seat belt.
He was taken to Richland Hospital with severe head injuries, then flown by Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison where he was listed in critical condition Wednesday, a hospital spokesperson said.