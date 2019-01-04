A man who fell into Lake Monona early Friday morning claimed a friend might also have fallen in, but police found the friend later on.
The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the John Nolen Drive and Lakeside Street area, the Madison Fire Department said.
"When paramedics arrived on scene, the man explained he was downtown for a basketball game earlier, went for a walk on the ice of Lake Monona and fell into the water," said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
The man said he believed his friend had been walking behind him and now was missing, so the lake rescue team was called in, with its airboat, to search along the shore and in the open water.
"Their search took them to Monona Terrace and back," Schuster said. "There were no signs of someone out on the ice or in the water."
The friend had called 911 when the man went into the lake, and was found later at a restaurant.
The victim was taken to the hospital, suffering from cold exposure.