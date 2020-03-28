You are the owner of this article.
Man falls from third floor during burglary on State Street
A man fell from the third story of a building on the 100 block of State Street when Madison police responded to a burglary in the early morning on Saturday.

Police were called to a burglary in progress on the second floor of the building just before 3 a.m. As officers arrived, "a male subject fell from the third floor," the MPD said. Whether the man was involved with the burglary is unclear. He was hospitalized with serious injuries.  

Police declined to provide further details on Saturday as the incident remains under investigation.

