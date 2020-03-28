Man falls from third floor during burglary on State Street

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

A man fell from the third story of a building on the 100 block of State Street when Madison police responded to a burglary in the early morning on Saturday.

Police were called to a burglary in progress on the second floor of the building just before 3 a.m. As officers arrived, "a male subject fell from the third floor," the MPD said. Whether the man was involved with the burglary is unclear. He was hospitalized with serious injuries.