A man showed up at a local hospital Saturday night with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an arm, according to the city-wide notable call list put out by the Madison Police Department.

Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Monday that a man dropped a gun on the ground and it discharged striking another man on Madison's East Side at about 9:45 p.m. The incident happened on O’Brien Court off North Thompson Drive, she said.

The man who dropped the gun was issued a misdemeanor citation for negligent handling of a firearm, Fryer said.