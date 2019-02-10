A 29-year-old man man was found dead in a home engulfed by flames in Markesan on Sunday morning, the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities were called to the house fire at #W2081 Tuleta Hill Road at about 1:15 a.m., said Green Lake County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Mark Putzke.
When sheriff's deputies arrived, the home was completely engulfed.
Authorities found the victim and pronounced him dead after the blaze was controlled, Putzke said. The victim lived at the home.
It's unclear what caused the fire, he said.
The victim's name wasn't released.