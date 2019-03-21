A Lancaster man who failed to stop at a stop sign hit the rear wheels of a semi trailer Wednesday morning and sustained critical injuries in the crash.
The crash happened at about 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of Highways 80 and A in the town of Arthur, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said.
David Line, 40, was driving a 2013 Chevy Impala west on A when he failed to stop, hitting the left rear duals on the trailer of the semi going south on Highway 80.
The semi driver, Jerry Allen, 67, Fennimore, was not injured.
Line had to be extricated from his car by the Platteville Fire Department and Southwest EMS. He was flown by Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison.