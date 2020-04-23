You are the owner of this article.
Man crashes into utility pole during 'targeted act of gun violence,' police say
Man crashes into utility pole during 'targeted act of gun violence,' police say

A driver on Madison's North Side was injured Thursday afternoon by crashing into a utility pole while under gunfire, police say. 

Early evidence suggests someone in another vehicle was shooting at the driver's vehicle directly before it struck a utility pole on the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue, police said in a statement. The driver's injuries were treated at a hospital, and he did not appear to have been shot during the incident. 

Officers with the Madison's Police Department's Violent Crime Unit, along with patrol officers and detectives, were called to the scene just after 12 p.m. Utility workers were also called in to remove downed wires that had fallen on the damaged vehicle. 

"This appears to be a targeted act of gun violence," police said.

Shell casings found, but no injuries reported in North Side shooting, Madison police say
