Man crashes into utility pole during 'targeted act of gun violence,' police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A driver on Madison's North Side was injured Thursday afternoon by crashing into a utility pole while under gunfire, police say.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Early evidence suggests someone in another vehicle was shooting at the driver's vehicle directly before it struck a utility pole on the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue, police said in a statement. The driver's injuries were treated at a hospital, and he did not appear to have been shot during the incident.

Officers with the Madison's Police Department's Violent Crime Unit, along with patrol officers and detectives, were called to the scene just after 12 p.m. Utility workers were also called in to remove downed wires that had fallen on the damaged vehicle.

"This appears to be a targeted act of gun violence," police said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.