Man arrested in connection with Vilas Zoo robbery this summer

Madison Police have arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with a non-residential burglary at Vilas Zoo that occurred on July 27.
The police on Sunday arrested Bryan Gatling on charges of non-residential burglary burglary and bail jumping in connection at the zoo, 702 S. Randall Ave., the police said.
An investigation showed that a suspect entered the zoo overnight and stole items from the property, though what items were taken was not specified in an incident report. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
The July 27 incident was at least the second such burglary. In June, the zoo reported someone breaking in and
stealing from a donation box.
Photos from a chilly Madison Marathon
Madison Marathon runners make their way down West Washington Avenue Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo © Andy Manis)
Madison Marathon runners make their way down West Washington Avenue Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo © Andy Manis)
Madison Marathon runners make their way down West Washington Avenue Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo © Andy Manis)
Madison Marathon runners get water on West Washington Avenue Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo © Andy Manis)
A lead runner makes his was on Observatory Drive Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo © Andy Manis)
Lead runners make their way on Observatory Drive Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo © Andy Manis)
A lead runner makes his was on Observatory Drive Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo © Andy Manis)
Amy and Glenn Jacob of Waunakee cheer on runners during the Madison Marathon Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo © Andy Manis)
Amy and Glenn Jacob of Waunakee cheer on runners during the Madison Marathon Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo © Andy Manis)
Blake Nigh and his dog Nova cheer on runners during the Madison Marathon Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo © Andy Manis)
People cheer on runners during the Madison Marathon Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo © Andy Manis)
Gigi Grady cheers on her mother along with John, left, and Terry Bollig and her father Bruce Grady, second from right, the Madison Marathon Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo © Andy Manis)
Half-marathon runners make their way along East Mifflin Street during the Madison Marathon Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo © Andy Manis)
Half-marathon runners make their way along East Mifflin Street during the Madison Marathon Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo © Andy Manis)
Half-marathon runners make their way along East Mifflin Street during the Madison Marathon Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo © Andy Manis)
Half-marathon runners make their way along East Mifflin Street during the Madison Marathon Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo © Andy Manis)
Isabel Field, a UW student and Alpine Ski team member, cheers on runners in the half-marathon on East Mifflin Street during the Madison Marathon Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo © Andy Manis)
Jane Straka, left, and Phoebe Schwartz, both UW students and Alpine Ski team members, cheers on runners in the half-marathon on East Mifflin Street during the Madison Marathon Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo © Andy Manis)
