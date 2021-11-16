 Skip to main content
Man arrested in connection with Vilas Zoo robbery this summer
Vilas Zoo
Madison Police have arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with a non-residential burglary at Vilas Zoo that occurred on July 27.

The police on Sunday arrested Bryan Gatling on charges of non-residential burglary burglary and bail jumping in connection at the zoo, 702 S. Randall Ave., the police said.

An investigation showed that a suspect entered the zoo overnight and stole items from the property, though what items were taken was not specified in an incident report. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

The July 27 incident was at least the second such burglary. In June, the zoo reported someone breaking in and stealing from a donation box.

