One person was arrested early Tuesday for the attempted robbery of a Lyft driver.
Madison police said Nicolas J. Schaub, 33, has been tentatively charged with disorderly conduct and attempt to commit robbery with threat of force.
According to a report, a 45-year-old Lyft driver called police shortly before 2 a.m. to say that when he dropped off a fare at the corner of East Washington Avenue and Livingston Street the man asked for his bag. After the driver told the man he did not have a bag when he got in the Lyft, the suspect opened the victim's trunk and began gathering the victim's property. When the driver tried to stop the man, the man demanded money. The driver then stepped back and called police. The suspect was arrested a short time later.