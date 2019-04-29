A homeless man is facing a series of tentative charges after Madison police said he bit, kicked and spit at several officers at a Downtown bar over the weekend.
Franklin Kerr, 43, has been tentatively charged with battery to an emergency rescue worker, discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, battery or threat to law enforcement, resisting and/or obstructing an officer and substantial bodily harm with a soft tissue injury. Kerr was also placed on a probation hold, Madison police said.
According to a report from police, Kerr was arrested after police were called at 10:39 p.m. to a disturbance at a bar in the 500 block of State Street. Kerr allegedly bit one officer, kicked another and spit at several as police attempted to take the man into custody. While being checked out at a local hospital, the man also threatened to kill nurses and others, including the arresting officers, police said.
Kerr was eventually taken to the Dane County Jail. Officers were treated for significant exposures due to the spitting and biting. Earlier in the night, police allege that Kerr was panhandling and had grabbed a passerby and began yelling after the person had declined to give him money.
Kerr has multiple felony convictions on his record, according to an on-line court data base. In 2016 he was convicted of throwing or discharging bodily fluid at corrections officers at Racine Correctional Institution in Sturtevant. He was convicted of similar charges in 2012 while at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun.