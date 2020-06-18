Mamie’s Backyard Garden grows veggies for neighbors

Small credits her love of gardening to her childhood.

“It was from growing up in South Carolina,” she said. “Everything you ate was from the garden, except the meat. I really had that love for gardening.”

Once Small sent collard greens from her Wisconsin garden to her sister who lives in the South. After tasting them, her sister told her friends the best collards she’d ever had were from Madison, Wisconsin.

Neighborhood ambassador

Party guests had a lot to say about Small’s commitment to helping people around her.

“She’s a caring person in the community,” said Corrine Moody, who has been friends with Small for over 20 years. “She’s always helping people and going out of her way to help people.”

“She took such good care of her mother,” said Kathy Johnson, another old friend. “I would hope my daughter would take care of me like Diane took care of her mother. Everywhere she went, she took her mother, and she was so patient and so kind. And you don’t usually find that.”