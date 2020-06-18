Mamie’s Backyard Garden grows veggies for neighbors

It was a sunny weekend afternoon on Diane Small’s shaded lawn. As her friends and family chatted and ate piles of brats, chili, snacks and cake, ‘90s hip-hop played in the background. Small called out to people in the crowd, making sure everyone was fed, offering extra helpings. Mylar balloons wafted in the breeze. Kids chased each other around the garden.
June 13 marked the grand opening of a new community garden in Waunona on Lake Point Drive, created with the help of a $1,500 SEED grant from the City of Madison. Small’s plot is large enough to provide vegetables for up to 100 people, with plans for distribution through local community organizations.
During the celebration, dozens gathered around Mamie’s Backyard Garden, named in honor of Small’s mother. Small set up games, like a bean bag toss and hula hoop, as well as chess and checkers. On the fence hung a wall of posters of photographs from her life. June 13 was also Small’s 65th birthday.
Grassroots gathering
Guests came from the different communities in Small’s life, including her sons and grandchildren, friends from the neighborhood and church, and participants in her Get Movin’ exercise class. The pandemic did not stop people from showing up for the anticipated event. Most folks wore masks, and there was plenty of hand sanitizer.
The SEED grant program began in 2014, established by the Madison Food Policy Council to address access to healthy foods. The $50,000 fund is allocated to community-based projects that improved the local food system. Mamie’s Backyard Garden checked all of the boxes.
“We thought it was a good initiative because of what they’re seeking to do,” said George Reistad, Food Policy Director for the city. “It was super grassroots, and nothing that was being forced upon people. Diane is obviously a strong leader in the community and has a lot of connections, and we thought that folks would buy into it and be able to participate.”
With help from friends, this spring Small planted the 30-by-40 foot plot with rows of vegetables like collard greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, squash and corn, and plus edible flowers like violets and bachelor buttons. Because of the COVID crisis, many of Small’s normal community activities were canceled. The garden has begun to fill that void.
“I am out here literally every day, because this is what I do,” said Small.
Fast friends
The idea for the garden came from Small’s friendship with Jill Lundberg, whom she met through her exercise class. Lundberg had been involved with delivering healthy snacks to the class. When funding ran out, she began bringing vegetables from her own garden. They became “fast friends,” said Lundberg. One day, she invited Small over to her house.
“I could just see the wheels in her head spinning,” said Lundberg, a certified master gardener through the UW-Extension. “She said, ‘I want to do this in my garden.’ She had a garden before when her mother was still alive.”
Before long, Small did the same. “I invited her to come over to my house to see my backyard, and she said, ‘Wow, you really have a big backyard.’ She had a vision,” Small said.
Small and Lundberg wrote the SEED grant together using Lundberg’s gardening expertise. After Small received the funding, Lundberg worked on the soil to make it hospitable for growing vegetables and flowers. Then they planted the seeds.
“Now it’s the weeding and the water, and once things start coming in, it’s the harvesting,” said Lundberg. The two will distribute food to Bridge-Lake Point-Waunona Neighborhood Center, S.S. Morris Community AME Church (where Small attends) and the Get Movin’ program. Because the exercise class is canceled for now, they will deliver directly to peoples’ homes.
Small credits her love of gardening to her childhood.
“It was from growing up in South Carolina,” she said. “Everything you ate was from the garden, except the meat. I really had that love for gardening.”
Once Small sent collard greens from her Wisconsin garden to her sister who lives in the South. After tasting them, her sister told her friends the best collards she’d ever had were from Madison, Wisconsin.
Neighborhood ambassador
Party guests had a lot to say about Small’s commitment to helping people around her.
“She’s a caring person in the community,” said Corrine Moody, who has been friends with Small for over 20 years. “She’s always helping people and going out of her way to help people.”
“She took such good care of her mother,” said Kathy Johnson, another old friend. “I would hope my daughter would take care of me like Diane took care of her mother. Everywhere she went, she took her mother, and she was so patient and so kind. And you don’t usually find that.”
“I wouldn’t be doing any of this if I knew that people weren’t going to be blessed,” said Small. “I just want people to be happy, that’s what I really want to see. I’ve been through a lot of what people are going through right now. We’ve done all of that.
“All we have to do is continue to be a neighbor to our neighbors. Everybody in this community should just want to love each other.”
Small holds an annual gathering for folks who have lived in her neighborhood. The Simpson Street Finest Family Reunion was canceled this year due to the COVID crisis, but flyers and pictures from past events were posted around the party.
“I’ve only lived in this neighborhood 11 years, which means I’m a relative newcomer,” said neighbor Erin O’Brien. But Small is “a neighborhood ambassador. She keeps all the people who used to live in the neighborhood connected. She’s always dropping off flyers and rolling down her window, saying, ‘You coming?’ ‘You coming?’”
“If I see you and I’ve never seen you before, you’re going to see me walk down to your house and say, ‘Welcome to the neighborhood,’” said Small. “I might not bring anything, but it’s just the fact that I knew you were coming into this neighborhood, and I want to welcome you to the neighborhood. And I try to do that with everybody.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.