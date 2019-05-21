The Madison Mallards want everybody to have a good time at the Duck Pond baseball stadium, so the organization is cutting ties to a restaurant chain that supports anti-LGBTQ groups.
Chick-fil-A will not be involved in a promotion at the ballpark this season, team officials said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
"For 19 years, the Mallards have prided ourselves on building an experience focused on fun and inclusion, while working hard to stay away from the sometimes negative energy that can surround day-to-day life around us," the statement said.
"In that spirit, we are announcing we are ending our relationship with Chick-fil-A."
On Monday, the Texas Legislature advanced a "religious freedom" bill, also called the "Save Chick-fil-A" bill, to protect businesses because of their religious beliefs.
Earlier this year, the San Antonio City Council banned Chick-fil-A from its airport because the council said the company donates money to groups that discriminate against the LGBTQ community.
The Mallards said its corporate values do not align with Chick-fil-A's values.
"We made a mistake not realizing the negative impact of our decision and the people this would offend, and for that, we sincerely apologize," the Mallards' statement said.
"We are, and always have been, supportive of everyone's lifestyle, and we support our LGBTQ friends, without question," the team said.
"We intend for the Duck Pond to be a place where everyone feels welcome. We are proud supporters of LGBTQ equality and human rights, and we have celebrated the LGBTQ community at the Duck Pond in the past and will continue to do so in the future."