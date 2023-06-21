Since 2013, Madison has hosted hundreds of free concerts each year on the first day of summer.

The concerts run from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 217 registered venues throughout the city. Musicians will perform in libraries, schools, parks, on beaches and in garages.

There are even trucks that will turn into musical instruments outside Cafe Coda.

The performances are free, but tipping is highly encouraged.

You can search for a specific location or genre, or just browse all the concerts, at makemusicmadison.org.