Major event venues in Madison requiring proof of vaccination

Another major local event venue, Breese Stevens Field, has not announced a vaccination requirement, but its events are held outside, making them safer than indoor events during the pandemic.

"As an outdoor venue, we will continue to follow the guidance of the local health department," Breese Stevens Field spokesperson Conor Caloia said. "We encourage unvaccinated guests to wear a mask."

The Overture Center announced earlier this month it would open Aug. 30 with a mask requirement. Spokesperson Shari Gasper said Monday that Overture is in final discussions about whether to implement a vaccine requirement, and plans to send out an announcement within the next week.

Forward Theater Co., which produces shows at the Overture, said those going to its shows will have to be vaccinated. Overture has also said its staff must be vaccinated by Oct. 1.

When the Bartell Theatre reopens Sept. 17 with its first show since the pandemic hit, it will require all patrons to be vaccinated and masked, the venue announced Thursday. Director and producer Steve Noll said there will be some exceptions for those who cannot be vaccinated, such as children and immunocompromised individuals.

"Our whole cast and crew is 100% vaccinated," Noll said of the actors in the upcoming "Clue" production.