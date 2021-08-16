Major event venues in Madison requiring proof of vaccination

Concertgoers and other ticket-holders will have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for most of Madison's biggest events.
Some of Madison's largest event venues — including the Alliant Energy Center, The Sylvee, Majestic Theatre and Orpheum Theater — on Monday announced COVID-19 vaccine requirements for patrons.
Starting Tuesday, the Alliant Energy Center will require those going to indoor, ticketed events at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum to provide proof of vaccination before entering, the center announced Monday. Other venues on the 164-acre campus will not have the same requirement.
Also Monday, FPC Live, a national concert promoter that works with some of Madison’s largest venues, announced all of its locations will require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of an event. The policy affects High Noon Saloon, Majestic, Orpheum and The Sylvee.
The announcements come as Summerfest last week announced it would be requiring all attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering the grounds. The Alliant Energy Center noted its decision is "in keeping with industry standards."
Another major local event venue, Breese Stevens Field, has not announced a vaccination requirement, but its events are held outside, making them safer than indoor events during the pandemic.
"As an outdoor venue, we will continue to follow the guidance of the local health department," Breese Stevens Field spokesperson Conor Caloia said. "We encourage unvaccinated guests to wear a mask."
The Overture Center announced earlier this month it would open Aug. 30 with a mask requirement. Spokesperson Shari Gasper said Monday that Overture is in final discussions about whether to implement a vaccine requirement, and plans to send out an announcement within the next week.
Forward Theater Co., which produces shows at the Overture, said those going to its shows will have to be vaccinated. Overture has also said its staff must be vaccinated by Oct. 1.
When the Bartell Theatre reopens Sept. 17 with its first show since the pandemic hit, it will require all patrons to be vaccinated and masked, the venue announced Thursday. Director and producer Steve Noll said there will be some exceptions for those who cannot be vaccinated, such as children and immunocompromised individuals.
"Our whole cast and crew is 100% vaccinated," Noll said of the actors in the upcoming "Clue" production.
Since it reopened July 30, the Barrymore Theatre has been asking all patrons to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, and noted that staff are fully vaccinated and masked. It was unclear Monday whether that policy would be amended to include proof of vaccination, although the theater notes on its website that "future COVID-19 strategies may be implemented on a show-by-show basis as we move forward."
Policies offered
The Alliant Energy Center said its Coliseum does not allow for proper social distancing. Other locations in the complex have layouts that allow people to stay six feet from each other, which is why the vaccine won't be required for events at those sites. Masks are encouraged at all events.
"It's important each one of us do our part to help slow the spread of this fast-spreading COVID variant," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. "These measures will help get more folks vaccinated and make it safer for people to see shows at our beloved Veterans Memorial Coliseum."
Those ineligible for the vaccine due to their age can still attend Coliseum events, but must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours and wear a mask, the center said. Attendees can show their vaccination card, a photo of it or a copy of their entry in the state immunization registry.
The Bartell Theatre has not yet decided how it will enforce its vaccine requirement come September, Noll said.
"We still have some time to figure out some of the logistical details," he said.
At the four FPC Live venues, individuals must show an original vaccination card or a printed copy of the vaccination card to prove they’ve received the last dose of a vaccine at least two weeks prior to an event.
“We are working to ensure we are reopening in the safest way possible for staff, artists, crew, fans and communities at large,” the venues said on their websites. “We believe it’s much better to take these precautions so we can enjoy shows together rather than go back to no shows at all.”
Unvaccinated attendees who are under 12 or have a valid medical restriction must take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours before entering the venue.
At each artist’s request, additional COVID-19 policies may apply to any given event. The venues suggest ticket-holders check the policies for shows they plan to attend and watch for pre-show emails.
Alliant Energy Center said rising COVID-19 case counts caused it to implement the requirement.
"We want to ensure that the Alliant Energy Center remains a place where people can have fun in a safe and responsible manner," Alliant Energy Center executive director Brent McHenry said. "We believe that this decision bolsters that mission."
State Journal reporter Erin Gretzinger contributed to this report.