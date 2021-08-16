Major event venues in Madison require proof of vaccination

Concertgoers and other event attendees will have to show proof of vaccination for most of Madison's biggest events going forward.
Some of Madison's largest event venues — including the Alliant Energy Center, The Sylvee, Majestic Theatre and Orpheum Theater — announced Monday COVID-19 vaccine requirements for eventgoers.
Starting Tuesday, the Alliant Energy Center will require attendees of indoor, ticketed events at the Veteran's Memorial Coliseum to provide proof of vaccination before entering, the center announced Monday. Other venues on the 164-acre campus will not have the same requirement.
Also Monday, FPC Live, a national concert promoter who works with some of Madison’s largest entertainment venues, announced all of its locations will require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. The policy affects High Noon Saloon, Majestic Theatre, Orpheum Theater and The Sylvee.
The announcements come as Summerfest last week announced it would be requiring all attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering the grounds. The Alliant Energy Center noted its decision is "in keeping with industry standards."
Another major local event venue, Breese Stevens Field, has not announced a proof of vaccination requirement, but those events are held outside, making them safer during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Overture Center has not yet reopened to the public, and has not announced whether it will require its guests to be vaccinated.
The Alliant Energy Center said its Coliseum does not allow for proper social distancing. Other locations on the complex have layouts that allow people to stay six feet from each other, which is why the vaccine won't be required for events at those sites. Masks are encouraged at all events.
"It's important each one of us do our part to help slow the spread of this fast spreading COVID variant," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. "These measures will help get more folks vaccinated and make it safer for people to see shows at our beloved Veterans Memorial Coliseum."
Those ineligible for the vaccine due to their age can still attend Coliseum events, but must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 within the last 72 hours and wear a mask, the center said. Attendees can show their vaccination card, a photo of it or a copy of their state immunization registry.
At the four FPC Live venues, individuals must show the original vaccination card or a printed copy of the vaccination card to prove they’ve received the last dose of a vaccine at least two weeks prior to the event.
“We are working to ensure we are reopening in the safest way possible for staff, artists, crew, fans, and communities at large,” the venues said on their websites. “We believe it’s much better to take these precautions so we can enjoy shows together rather than go back to no shows at all.”
Unvaccinated attendees that are under 12 or have a valid medical restriction must take a COVID-19 test within 72-hours before entering the venue.
At the artist’s request, the venues said additional COVID-19 policies may apply to any given event. The venues suggest ticket holders check the policies for shows they plan to attend listed on event/ticketing webpages, venue social media pages and venue pre-show emails.
Alliant Energy Center said rising COVID-19 case counts caused it to implement the requirement.
"We want to ensure that the Alliant Energy Center remains a place where people can have fun in a safe and responsible manner," Alliant Energy Center Executive Director Brent McHenry said. "We believe that this decision bolsters that mission."
State Journal reporter Erin Gretzinger contributed to this report.