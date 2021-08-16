Major event venues in Madison require proof of vaccination

Another major local event venue, Breese Stevens Field, has not announced a proof of vaccination requirement, but those events are held outside, making them safer during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Overture Center has not yet reopened to the public, and has not announced whether it will require its guests to be vaccinated.

The Alliant Energy Center said its Coliseum does not allow for proper social distancing. Other locations on the complex have layouts that allow people to stay six feet from each other, which is why the vaccine won't be required for events at those sites. Masks are encouraged at all events.

"It's important each one of us do our part to help slow the spread of this fast spreading COVID variant," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. "These measures will help get more folks vaccinated and make it safer for people to see shows at our beloved Veterans Memorial Coliseum."

Those ineligible for the vaccine due to their age can still attend Coliseum events, but must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 within the last 72 hours and wear a mask, the center said. Attendees can show their vaccination card, a photo of it or a copy of their state immunization registry.