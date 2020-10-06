Madison's Vilas Zoo to say farewell to Nuniq, a 3-year-old polar bear

The Vilas Zoo announced Tuesday it will bid adieu to Nuniq, the 3-year-old male polar bear, and greet a 1-year-old male polar bear cub named Bo.

Nuniq, who arrived at the zoo in 2018, will leave his Madison home on Oct. 12 and head southwest for Kansas City where he will join Berlin, a 31-year-old female polar bear who has lived at the city’s zoo since 2012.

“Nuniq truly is an ambassador for his species,” said Zoo Director Ronda Schwetz. “We are obviously going to miss him, but we know this move is what is best for him. Our main priority has always been to do what is right for our animals.”

The polar bear exchange program that facilitated Nuniq’s move is a part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Polar Bear Species Survival Plan. The program oversees population management of a number of endangered species within the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in an effort to achieve conservation goals of that species in the wild.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nuniq, one of three polar bear cubs who were the offspring of Nanuq — a polar bear who lived at the Vilas Zoo for two decades — was born at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in 2016. He will turn four in November.