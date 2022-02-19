Madison's TDS Telecommunications surpasses $1B in operating revenue

The Madison-based TDS Telecommunications surpassed $1 billion in operating revenue last year after significantly expanding its customer base, TDS announced Friday.
For the first time in its history, the telecommunications firm is providing more than 500,000 different broadband connections, according to its fourth quarter earnings report from 2021, which was released Friday.
The total number of addresses that TDS is providing broadband to grew by 7% year over year, the company said its earnings report shows. TDS said it is also providing broadband at faster speeds.
“Our strategy is working,” TDS President and CEO Jim Butman said in a statement. “For the past several years, we have ramped up our broadband strategy, investing in our networks, and we are positioning the business for faster growth over the next five years.”
The company said it's hoping to expand even more in the coming years, with a goal of providing broadband to 2.2 million addresses in the next five years.
Revenues increased 2% in the fourth quarter and 3% over the course of 2021, according to the earnings report.
TDS Telecommunications, headquartered in Madison, employs nearly 2,700 people nationally — including 1,086 in Madison — and is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, a Fortune 1000 company. The firm delivers high-speed internet, TV entertainment and phone service to 900 communities in 35 states.
