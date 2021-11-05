Madison's TDS Telecommunications adds 270,000 residents from four states to fiber plan

During its third quarter, TDS Telecommunications became slated to add 270,000 new residents from four states to its broadband infrastructure plan, the company said in a Friday statement.
The telecommunications firm said it has now entered Montana and launched fiber projects operating at 2,000 megabits per second in Wisconsin, Idaho and North Carolina. TDS saw a 31% jump in total broadband revenue in its third quarter, along with a 7% rise in customers seeking an internet connection through the company.
Up to 1,000 Mbps speeds are offered in 57% of the company's territory, the company said Friday.
Because of that growth, TDS said it plans to invest in even more existing high speed broadband products and services, as well as fiber in new markets.
“Fiber is the most economical long-term solution to deliver the best broadband experience," Vicki Villacrez, TDS chief financial officer, said in a statement Friday. "We continue to refine our market selection criteria and are highly confident in the process."
So far, TDS said it has already added 20,000 residents in the third quarter. But progress is slower than planned due to "permitting complexities" and "contractor scheduling delays."
The company said it grew its gross revenue by 2%, while investment spending in new market launches resulted in lower profitability. The company additionally experienced only a 3% increase in its total of customers using its services, offset by a decrease in people purchasing phone and voice services.