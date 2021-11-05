 Skip to main content
Madison's TDS Telecommunications adds 270,000 addresses from four states to fiber plan
Madison's TDS Telecommunications adds 270,000 addresses from four states to fiber plan

TDS Telecommunications

TDS Telecommunications, headquartered in Madison, employs nearly 2,700 people nationally – including 1,086 in Madison – and is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, a Fortune 1000 company. The firm delivers high-speed internet, TV entertainment and phone service to 900 communities in 35 states.

During its third quarter, TDS Telecommunications added 270,000 new addresses from four states to its broadband infrastructure plan, the company said in a Friday statement. 

The telecommunications firm said it has now entered Montana, and launched fiber projects operating at 2,000 megabits per second in Wisconsin, Idaho and North Carolina. TDS additionally saw a 31% jump in total broadband revenue in its third quarter, along with a 7% rise in customers seeking an internet connection through the company.

Up to 1,000 Mbps speeds are offered in 57% of the company's territory, TDS said. 

“Fiber is the most economical long-term solution to deliver the best broadband experience," Vicki Villacrez, TDS chief financial officer, said in a Friday statement. "We continue to refine our market selection criteria and are highly confident in the process."

The company said it also grew its gross revenue by 2%, while investment spending in new market launches resulted in lower profitability. TDS experienced only a 3% increase in its total of customers, offset by a decrease in people purchasing phone and voice services.

But a majority of residents using TDS services are taking advantage of bundling options. The company said that 63% of its customer base subscribes to more than one service.

