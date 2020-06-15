Madison's peregrine falcon population increases by 4

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Four peregrine falcons hatched in a box high above a Madison Gas and Electric power plant have been named in honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

The falcons, which hatched in May, have been named April, the month Earth Day is celebrated each year; Nelson, to honor Earth Day founder Gaylord Nelson, a former Wisconsin governor and U.S. senator; Terra, a word that means “earth” or “land” in several languages; and Verde, which translates to “green” in several languages.

For more than 20 years, MGE has worked to support the recovery of the peregrine falcon population, which was nearly wiped out in the 1960s by the insecticide DDT.

The effort began in 1999, when an MGE employee and his son built the original nesting box on a steam stack at the Blount Generating Station on the Isthmus east of the Capitol. The stacks presented an ideal location, as the birds prefer to build their nests in high places.

“This is a strong part of our environmental stewardship, and trying to promote the species and peregrines are important for that,” MGE spokeswoman Kaya Freiman said.