Madison's oldest piece of public art is falling apart. Here's what could happen to it next

The Annie C. Stewart Fountain, Madison’s oldest piece of public art, should be partially preserved and replicated, but it would cost about $900,000 to pull it off, a consultant has found.

The findings come after a much-anticipated community survey largely split on what to do with the decaying fountain near the Henry Vilas Zoo.

Repairing the marble fountain is not possible because of cracking, corrosion of its internal steel structure, other structural issues and the environment.

But memorializing the fountain and maintaining its history in the area near Vilas Park is possible.

To do so, the city should move the fountain’s sculpture — which depicts a mermaid, the Greek god Triton and a sea creature — to an indoor area and put it on public display, according to Conservation of Sculpture & Objects Studio (CSOS), a consultant from Chicago hired to study and weigh options for the fountain.

The fountain’s remaining base and perimeter wall would then be cleaned up but left as an urban ruin.

That would cost between $175,000 and $210,000.

In addition, a replica of the fountain should be created and put at the entrance of the Vilas Zoo, CSOS said. That would cost about $700,000.

“We know that you’re probably having sticker shock right now,” Karin Wolf, the city’s arts and culture administrator, told a meeting of the Annie Stewart Working Group on Monday night.

“We do have to be realistic about what this community has capacity for and what volunteers have capacity for,” Wolf said.

CSOS’s recommendations factored in a recent survey asking the community what it would like to see happen to the fountain. The survey elicited responses from nearly 1,400 residents, the most in the history of the city’s planning division’s account with SurveyMonkey, a popular survey website.

According to the survey’s results, 34.7% of respondents want either part of the fountain preserved or completely replicated indoors.

Another 27.2% want the same but done outside, and 24.9% want the fountain replicated on its original site in Vilas Park.

Respondents also offered opinions about how preservation should be funded, ranging from donations to city funding.

Now that CSOS has made its final recommendation, the fate of the fountain is now in the hands of city officials.

The Annie Stewart Working Group will meet again on July 31. City staff will also be consulted soon on their thoughts and suggestions about the fountain, Wolf said Monday.

From there, the Madison Arts Commission will make a recommendation. Other city bodies, such as the Finance Committee and Landmarks Commission, may also discuss the fountain before a final vote by the City Council at an undetermined date in the future.

A public relic

The fountain dates back to 1925. After the suicide of her daughter, Annie, Madison resident Mary Stewart donated $2,000 to commission the fountain.

Annie Stewart had been an original member of the “Attic Angels,” a group of local women that mended clothes for the poor. The Attic Angel Association remains a nonprofit organization that supports children and seniors.

Cincinnati sculptor Frederick J. Clasgens built the fountain between 1917 and 1925 and since then it has stood near of the corner of Wingra and Erin streets at the former entrance to the zoo.

But the years have been far from kind.

Thieves took two water-spouting Triton figures that were on the statue’s sides. Other vandalism and the cold have caused further deterioration of the fountain.

To ward off further damage, the city Parks Division covers the fountain’s statue in the winter. Efforts to restore or relocate the fountain have come and gone for more than 20 years.

Revival campaign

In 2002, Vilas Zoo officials advocated for restoration. Another push came in 2017 from neighborhood resident Steve Schaefer, but that stalled after his death, Wolf has told the State Journal.

Recent talks to finally address the fountain’s future reemerged with a survey by the Greenbush Neighborhood Association in 2020.

But after CSOS was hired last year, the consultant determined that repairing the fountain at its current location is not feasible. The city also does not want a functional fountain on the site or in the area, Wolf said on Monday.

“I would hope that we could make a decision based on what we think is the right thing to do and we’ll worry about the details following that,” Wolf said.

“It’s the city’s oldest piece of public art,” she said. “It’s been really important for some people.”