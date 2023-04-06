Downtown Madison is getting an independent bookstore that will carry new and used books for all age groups.

Lake City Books will open at 107 N. Hamilton St. on April 22, just across the street from the Madison Children’s Museum near Capitol Square.

Owner Molly Fish, who was Leopold’s Books Bar Caffe store manager, said she’s excited to help fill a gap in Downtown’s bookstore scene that’s been exacerbated by the pandemic and more retailers buying books online.

The sole employee of Lake City Books, Fish is in the process of ordering inventory and stocking shelves in preparation of its grand opening that she said will pair nicely with the highly-anticipated return of the 2023 Dane County Farmers’ Market.

Of scoring the 2,200-square-foot space on North Hamilton Street, Fish said “I was looking for a long time.”

She initially felt priced out of Madison’s Downtown, as commercial rents in the area have steadily risen. So she jumped to lease her ground-level space when the chance presented itself. Fish said there’s now enough room for Lake City Books to grow.

Throughout the store’s opening weekend, Lake City Books in partnership with the Children’s Museum will offer 15% off children’s books purchased by customers who visit the museum that day. There will also be a social media photo contest in which winners can receive a $50 Lake City Books gift card.

“Madison is a smart town with a vibrant literary community, and I’m excited to be able to contribute to that,” Fish said.

A passion for reading

A Madison native, Fish reminisced about being a child in the 1990s and visiting the various bookstores in and around Downtown.

Each seemed to have an aesthetic that made Fish’s visits that much more memorable. Lake City Books has a blue theme to represent Lake Monona and Mendota.

The shop’s shelves are painted various shades of blue -- books stocked on the darker blue shelves are the store’s “deep end” with titles that focus topics like philosophy, politics and science.

The store’s lighter blue “shallow end” primarily includes children’s books and titles with more light hearted subject matter, said Fish, a former Epic Systems employee.

She also remembers her father reading her Sherlock Holmes mysteries, among other stories, which inspired a passion for reading that lasted into Fish’s adulthood.

“‘Madeline’ was a big one for me,” Fish said, along with “The Jungle Book.”

Fish now wants to share that literary love with the Madison community, as Lake City books is slated to carry titles suited to every bookworm’s pallet, from popular new releases to bilingual children’s books.

Lake City Books plans to buy gently used books from the community, too, in exchange for a store credit, Fish said.

“There’s not a lot of places for people to sell their books right now,” she said.

The shop will also carry gifts like puzzles, journals, tarot cards, city of Madison flags, rainbow pride flags and even rubber ducks. Product will be available in store and online, Fish said.

Upcoming events

Once Lake City Books gains its bearings, it plans to host storytime events for children and other affairs, possibly in conjunction with the Children’s Museum, Fish said.

Lake City Books, along with other independent bookstores across the city, is currently planning an event to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on April 29, she said.

“We are still working on the final details,” Fish said.