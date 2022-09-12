 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison's Lake Monona's shoreline could get an upgrade; take an aerial tour of this scenic stretch

In August 2022, Madison selected three finalists in its Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge, aimed at creating a "visionary, inclusive and environmentally focused master plan" for 1.7 miles of shoreline and 17 acres of Madison's foremost public lakefront. Planners are looking for concept…

In August 2022, Madison selected three finalists in its Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge, aimed at creating a “visionary, inclusive and environmentally focused master plan” for 1.7 miles of shoreline and 17 acres of Madison’s foremost public lakefront.

Planners are looking for concepts that can better connect neighborhoods and residents to the lake, improve water quality and preserve the lake's cultural history.

Take a brief tour of this stretch of shoreline, which runs from Williamson Street to Olin Park.

