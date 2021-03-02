Madison's Downtown cabin prepared for move

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By afternoon the log structure was expected to be jacked high enough to be settled on to a flatbed truck for moving. But complications with its heavy stone interior fireplace and layered floor structure slowed down the process, said Florence Edwards-Miller, communications coordinator for the museum. The work is scheduled to continue Wednesday.

Once on the truck, the cabin likely will remain on site for a few more days until it is transported down East Washington Avenue for storage.

“The city will have to close down streets” while it’s moved, Edwards-Miller said, so that will probably take place at night to minimize disruption to traffic.

The cabin originally was built by the Faistel family in Walworth County, probably overlooking Crooked Creek sometime in the late 1830s or early 1840s, according to a plaque at the site. The plaque notes that “the building is typical of cabins that would have been in Madison in the year 1838.”

The Madison Children’s Museum, located off Capitol Square at 100 N. Hamilton St., has been closed through the COVID-19 pandemic but plans to re-open its interior spaces this summer. The new outdoor exhibit is expected to be completed mid-summer, Baker said.