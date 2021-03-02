Madison's Downtown cabin prepared for move

Work began Tuesday on temporarily moving the historic log cabin that sits at the corner of West Dayton and North Webster streets behind the Madison Children’s Museum.
But the humble, nearly 180-year-old structure had to wait a little longer for the next step in its journey.
The cabin is being relocated from the site, a former parking lot, to make way for construction of a new 10,000-square-foot outdoor exhibit for the museum. When completed this summer, the space will host an outdoor play area, a large climbing sculpture, hands-on exhibits and — yes — the cabin itself, returned to its Downtown home.
As Madison’s only existing, historic log cabin, the building came to Madison Children’s Museum from Walworth County in 2009.
“It used to be covered by another building, so it was discovered when the other building was being demolished,” said Brenda Baker, director of exhibits for the museum.
“We were lucky enough to be in the market for a log cabin at the same time. It’s been on our site here for 11 years, and we’ve worked with the state historical society and Old World Wisconsin in terms of restoration of the cabin.”
A crew of professional movers from Heritage Movers spent the better part of the day painstakingly removing the cabin’s stone foundation and lifting the structure, inch by inch, onto a series of beams and jacks.
By afternoon the log structure was expected to be jacked high enough to be settled on to a flatbed truck for moving. But complications with its heavy stone interior fireplace and layered floor structure slowed down the process, said Florence Edwards-Miller, communications coordinator for the museum. The work is scheduled to continue Wednesday.
Once on the truck, the cabin likely will remain on site for a few more days until it is transported down East Washington Avenue for storage.
“The city will have to close down streets” while it’s moved, Edwards-Miller said, so that will probably take place at night to minimize disruption to traffic.
The cabin originally was built by the Faistel family in Walworth County, probably overlooking Crooked Creek sometime in the late 1830s or early 1840s, according to a plaque at the site. The plaque notes that “the building is typical of cabins that would have been in Madison in the year 1838.”
The Madison Children’s Museum, located off Capitol Square at 100 N. Hamilton St., has been closed through the COVID-19 pandemic but plans to re-open its interior spaces this summer. The new outdoor exhibit is expected to be completed mid-summer, Baker said.
The museum has so far raised more than $3 million toward a goal of $4 million to build the outdoor exhibit and to help sustain the museum during its long closure.
The cabin’s temporary removal is “part of a bigger program that we’re doing called ‘Our Future in Play,’” Baker said. “We’re doing a major fundraising campaign to take this decrepit parking lot and to turn it into a park and children’s play space. The whole parking lot is going to be taken away, and the log cabin will be dropped down one level.”
“We’re really looking forward to having a space where families can come back and feel safe coming back to the museum, given the COVID times that we’re living in right now,” she said.