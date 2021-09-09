Madison's DotCom Therapy scores $13M for virtual counseling for kids

DotCom Therapy, a Madison-based company providing therapy services to children and young adults across the country through video conferencing, announced Thursday it has raised $13 million in Series A venture capital funding.
The company was founded in 2015 by Rachel Mack Robinson, a speech-language pathologist who wanted to make it easier for children across the country to get the therapy services they need. Though she lived in southwest Missouri, she’d been hired to provide therapy for agencies as far away as Alaska, where many remote villages didn’t have the right professionals nearby.
But sending therapists on tiny airplanes or long drives just didn’t make sense to her. She estimates that even therapists working for a single school district often spend about 20% of their time driving from one school campus to another. And when there are just a few students with a specific need, such as students who need a provider who speaks Spanish, districts may not be able to hire an employee to meet that need. At other community agencies, clients might have to add their names to a waitlist in hopes of seeing a therapist.
“It just wasn't very conducive to continue to provide in-person therapy, and I knew teletherapy would solve a lot of those access issues,” Robinson said. “Over the last six years we've definitely proved that without compromising quality.”
Today, the company claims to be the “the most comprehensive pediatric teletherapy provider,” serving patients from birth to age 21 in 400 schools and health systems. It has roughly 200 employees based throughout the U.S., including mental health counselors, occupational therapists and speech-language pathologists, who conduct virtual sessions with children and young people in dorm rooms, school buildings and homes in 38 states.
That includes patients who live where Robinson first conceived of the business. Alaska’s Akeela Inc., a behavioral health program providing preventative mental health services to rural and urban parts of the state, is one of DotCom Therapy's current partners.
Now the company is looking to expand by working with insurers across the country to make its services in-network, allowing families to use health insurance to cover private therapy services. It’s also working with health care systems to make DotCom Therapy session part of their own offerings.
The company began seeking “strategic partners” to fund that effort in 2019, and Robinson is happy with the results. New Capital Partners, who led the Series A round, was an early investor in telemedicine company Teladoc, while investors LRVHealth and OSF Ventures have connections with health systems and insurers around the country.
Currently, DotCom Therapy offers private services, but only to those who pay out of pocket. In January, the company will begin accepting health insurance. Over the next year, Robinson said the company will begin offering services in all 50 states and will announce new partnerships with health care plans each month. The company also plans to continue building out Zesh, the proprietary software it uses to hold therapy sessions.
Robinson anticipates that the demand for her company’s services will continue to grow, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has drawn new attention to the mental health needs of children and young adults coping with isolation and loss. Robinson, who’s been thinking about those needs for years, is glad to see more people looking for ways to support young people.
Meanwhile, she says the pandemic has made people more ready to embrace remote therapy and telehealth, as many who would not otherwise have opted for a virtual visit have seen providers remotely during this period.
“I'm a big believer in telehealth and the efficacy of it (but) I think there's a lot of fear of having that first initial session,” Robinson said. The fact that the pandemic forced many to try it out is “the one silver lining” of this difficult time, she said.
“People have now experienced what it's like to be able to receive care in their home without needing to travel or get on a waitlist.”
Virtual sessions with DotCom Therapy come with another advantage, Robinson said: The therapists tend to stick around, reducing the chance that a patient will need to switch therapists. According to Robinson, the average retention rate for therapists in the U.S. is around 45%, but DotCom Therapy boasts a 97% retention rate. She attributes that retention, in part, to the fact that all the therapists working for her company are employees, not contractors, and around 80% are employed with the company full time.
“We're able to attract high quality providers that want to work for us, that want to stick around, and that ultimately results in a more seamless care delivery model for the actual patient,” Robinson said.
