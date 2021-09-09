Madison's DotCom Therapy scores $13M for virtual counseling for kids

Currently, DotCom Therapy offers private services, but only to those who pay out of pocket. In January, the company will begin accepting health insurance. Over the next year, Robinson said the company will begin offering services in all 50 states and will announce new partnerships with health care plans each month. The company also plans to continue building out Zesh, the proprietary software it uses to hold therapy sessions.

Robinson anticipates that the demand for her company’s services will continue to grow, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has drawn new attention to the mental health needs of children and young adults coping with isolation and loss. Robinson, who’s been thinking about those needs for years, is glad to see more people looking for ways to support young people.

Meanwhile, she says the pandemic has made people more ready to embrace remote therapy and telehealth, as many who would not otherwise have opted for a virtual visit have seen providers remotely during this period.

“I'm a big believer in telehealth and the efficacy of it (but) I think there's a lot of fear of having that first initial session,” Robinson said. The fact that the pandemic forced many to try it out is “the one silver lining” of this difficult time, she said.