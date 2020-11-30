Madison's civilian oversight board for police meets for first time

A civilian board that will oversee — but have no formal power over — Madison's police department held its first meeting Monday with pledges from members to hold the department accountable and hopefully improve trust between police and the community.

The three-hour meeting was slow going, with members getting through only four of the 12 agenda items. The 11-member board, with two additional members who can serve as alternates if a voting member is absent, introduced themselves and voted unanimously to have the term of the chair and vice-chair last for two years.

The board did not elect its leadership, instead voting 7-4 to push those decisions to its next meeting, along with several items in which the city attorney would have explained meeting rules.

At times, members expressed frustration that the meeting was not more efficient.

"We haven’t even gotten to the meat of what we’re about to be talking about," said member Keetra Burnette, director of stakeholder engagement for the United Way of Dane County.

But Ald. Rebecca Kemble, 18th District, one of the City Council members who played a key role in the creation of the board, told members she's confident that they will find a balance between managing their time and having full debates.