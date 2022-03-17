Madison's biggest fireworks show to be held July 3 at Warner Park this year

Madison will have two major back-to-back Independence Day fireworks shows this year, one at Breese Stevens Field July 2 and the other a larger show at Warner Park July 3 — but neither will be over Lake Monona as the fireworks have been in past years.
The Madison Mallards announced Thursday that it will be hosting the biggest fireworks display in the Madison area on the Sunday before Fourth of July after the Mallards' 5:05 p.m. game at Warner Park, a new location for a large fireworks show. There have been fireworks after some baseball games, but these will be much larger in scale.
Tickets for the baseball game are on sale now through Monday on the Madison Mallards' website for those who want to watch from inside the Duck Pond ballpark. Those with tickets can sit on the field to watch. The pyrotechnics display, called the "Festival Foods Fireworks," will still be visible for free for people not attending the game. Live music will play after the baseball game and during the fireworks, which will start going off around 9:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
The announcement of the newest Madison fireworks display comes after Big Top Events and Festival Foods said last week that they plan to launch fireworks from Breese Stevens Field for the second year in a row. That show, called "Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus," will be the Saturday before Fourth of July.
The ticketed, family-friendly event at Breese Stevens Field also includes four local bands, food and beverages. Gates open at 5 p.m., and music starts at 6 p.m.
Although both shows are sponsored by Festival Foods, they're different events being run by different companies.
Madison Mallards spokesperson Vern Stenman said the Mallards' show will be larger than the one at Breese Stevens because the fireworks will be launched from the football fields adjacent to Duck Pond. That gives the show more space than Breese Stevens Field, which is Downtown in a tight area, Stenman said.
"The new location for the show will allow us to make the show a bit more impressive, with great views inside the ballpark and quality opportunities for people in the surrounding area to see the show, as well," Stenman said.
But neither of the displays will be quite as big as the fireworks at Shake the Lake, the annual festival held along the shore of Lake Monona that was canceled in 2020.
The organizer, Big Top Events, told the State Journal last week that it decided to cancel Shake the Lake due to costs and other complications — not because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was too costly to close down a state highway for 24 hours for the event, Big Top's chief operating officer Conor Caloia said. Big Top and Festival Foods do not plan to start that festival up again.
If all goes well with the Festival Foods Fireworks hosted by the Madison Mallards, Stenman said he hopes the fireworks could become an annual event.
"We feel like we might have found a good long term solution for how we celebrate independence day in Madison," he said.
Normally single-game tickets for Madison Mallards games don't go on sale until May, but the baseball organization is selling pre-sale, single-game tickets for the five days for those who want to see the fireworks on July 3, Stenman said.
The tickets will be available online at go.madison.com/mallards-fireworks until 5 p.m. Monday. Pre-sale tickets are also available in the Duck Blind and grandstand of the Duck Pond.
Madison under the lights: Shake the Lake attendees share stunning shots of fireworks
@frederickson.jpg
@amfmgirl
View this post on Instagram
What an exciting -- and hot -- night photographing #shakethelake #fireworks with a fun group of Instagrammers. Can we do this again tomorrow night? 😁 . . . #visitdowntownmadison #visitwisconsin #conquer_wi #visitdanecounty #wccmag #excellent_america #madisonmagazine #explorewisconsin #discoverWisconsin #TravelWi #lookaround #getoutside #visitmadison #isthmusmadison #ZonePhotographer #justgoshoot #capturewisconsin #picture_to_keep #wisconsinights #cityofmadison #wow_america #ipulledoverforthis
@madisonwifire
@lisaashleysmith
View this post on Instagram
ROCKETS RED GLARE 🧨 • • • • It was almost as if ‘Lady’ Wisconsin was conducting fireworks from the top of our state capitol last night. Thanks to a very supportive group of fellow instagram photographers for such fun meet up last night. I truly love shooting but it really is better with a group who understands standing in the middle of roads to get the right shot. Looking forward to the next adventure! #fireworks #shakethelake #camcofotofriday
@kristinshafel
View this post on Instagram
Favorites from Shake the Lake! This was my first time trying long exposure. I had so much fun hanging out with and meeting many amazing Madison photographers I admire! ☺️ | 📷 29 June 2019 ... #shakethelake #fireworks #longexposure #longexpolite #color #colorful #madison #madisonwi #madisonwisconsin #wisconsin #midwestisbest #midwest #midwestgrammers #igersmidwest #midwest_captures #discoverwisconsin #conquer_wi #wegowisco #bemadison #naturalwisconsin #everydaymadison #exploremadison #visitmadison #cityofmadison #onlyinwisconsin #picoftheday #wisconsinphotographer
@chrislottenphoto
@naterothfoto
View this post on Instagram
First time shooting fireworks and I’m pretty happy with the results. My only regret, I was so focused on the photos that I forgot to have fun! I didn’t even realize I was standing in a group of Instagram photographers that I so admire! . . . . . #madison #madisonwi ##wisconsin #madisonphotographymeetup #madisonwiphotographer #madisonphotographer #wisconsinphotographer #sonya7iii #bealpha #sonyalphagallery #sonyalphagang #sonyshooter #sonyalphaphotos #sonyalphaphotography #sonyalphaclub #mirrorlessgreek #imageek #longexposure #shakethelake #shakethelake2019 #fireworks #visitmadison #visitdanecounty
@julraasch
View this post on Instagram
Shake the Lake... . Shake the Lake... . #fireworks #nightphotography #nightphoto #fourthofjuly #4thofjuly #independanceday #summernight #longexposure #longexposure_shots #nightsky #july4th #americasbirthday #wisconsin #wisconsin_fotos #independanceday #discoverwisconsin #hoverstudio #shakethelake #madisonwisconsin #madisonwi #fireworks💥 #camcofotofriday . @thecameracompany
@renae_marissa
@wimi_photo
@lesurovi
@kadecoolidge.photograph
View this post on Instagram
I say Best day of my life™ all the time and considering the joy I had yesterday I can confidently say it still holds true! #shakethelake19 #shakethelake #madison #wisconsin #wisconsincapitol #fireworks💥 #fireworks2019 #madisonwi #skyline #independencedayusa #travelwi #lakemonona #cityscapes
@egorchels
@mforeverjung
@bob_b111
View this post on Instagram
Had a great time at #ShakeTheLake fireworks in Madison last night. This year we added some new faces and made some new friends. Thank you to everyone who came out to dance the yellow center stripe between orange construction cones on Wisconsin Avenue. It was fun! And thank you @davidesmond at @thecameracompany for the tech support I needed to get my new cellphone trigger app to work! (Full disclosure, it was me that needed tech support not the phone app!😉) . . . #onlyinwisconsin #isthmusmadison #madison #wisconsin #conquer_wi #explorewisconsin #explorewi #discoverwisconsin #madisonwi #visitdanecounty #visitmadison