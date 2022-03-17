Madison's biggest fireworks show to be held July 3 at Warner Park this year

Madison will have two major back-to-back Independence Day fireworks shows this year, one at Breese Stevens Field July 2 and the other a larger show at Warner Park July 3 — but neither will be over Lake Monona as the fireworks have been in past years.

The Madison Mallards announced Thursday that it will be hosting the biggest fireworks display in the Madison area on the Sunday before Fourth of July after the Mallards' 5:05 p.m. game at Warner Park, a new location for a large fireworks show. There have been fireworks after some baseball games, but these will be much larger in scale.

Tickets for the baseball game are on sale now through Monday on the Madison Mallards' website for those who want to watch from inside the Duck Pond ballpark. Those with tickets can sit on the field to watch. The pyrotechnics display, called the "Festival Foods Fireworks," will still be visible for free for people not attending the game. Live music will play after the baseball game and during the fireworks, which will start going off around 9:30 p.m.

The announcement of the newest Madison fireworks display comes after Big Top Events and Festival Foods said last week that they plan to launch fireworks from Breese Stevens Field for the second year in a row. That show, called "Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus," will be the Saturday before Fourth of July.

The ticketed, family-friendly event at Breese Stevens Field also includes four local bands, food and beverages. Gates open at 5 p.m., and music starts at 6 p.m.

Although both shows are sponsored by Festival Foods, they're different events being run by different companies.

Madison Mallards spokesperson Vern Stenman said the Mallards' show will be larger than the one at Breese Stevens because the fireworks will be launched from the football fields adjacent to Duck Pond. That gives the show more space than Breese Stevens Field, which is Downtown in a tight area, Stenman said.

"The new location for the show will allow us to make the show a bit more impressive, with great views inside the ballpark and quality opportunities for people in the surrounding area to see the show, as well," Stenman said.

But neither of the displays will be quite as big as the fireworks at Shake the Lake, the annual festival held along the shore of Lake Monona that was canceled in 2020.

The organizer, Big Top Events, told the State Journal last week that it decided to cancel Shake the Lake due to costs and other complications — not because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was too costly to close down a state highway for 24 hours for the event, Big Top's chief operating officer Conor Caloia said. Big Top and Festival Foods do not plan to start that festival up again.

If all goes well with the Festival Foods Fireworks hosted by the Madison Mallards, Stenman said he hopes the fireworks could become an annual event.

"We feel like we might have found a good long term solution for how we celebrate independence day in Madison," he said.

Normally single-game tickets for Madison Mallards games don't go on sale until May, but the baseball organization is selling pre-sale, single-game tickets for the five days for those who want to see the fireworks on July 3, Stenman said.

The tickets will be available online at go.madison.com/mallards-fireworks until 5 p.m. Monday. Pre-sale tickets are also available in the Duck Blind and grandstand of the Duck Pond.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.