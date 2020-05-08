Madison's Art Fair on the Square canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

Downtown Madison's Art Fair on the Square is the latest victim of the coronavirus.
The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art announced the July 11-12 event's cancellation Friday "after weeks of careful deliberation about the challenging and evolving impacts of COVID-19," according to a news release. "Our decision relied on the guidance offered by federal, state and local public health policies regarding the coronavirus."
Art Fair on the Square typically draws some 200,000 people and 500 artists looking to show and sell their wares on the Capitol Square. This year would have marked its 62nd incarnation. It is the museum's largest fundraiser.
“It is especially hard to deliver this news during such a difficult time. Unfortunately, with the Dane County state of emergency declaration being in place until at least July 15, we determined that we cannot move forward. As much as we want to help artists, and to offer our city a celebration of the arts while raising funds for the museum, we want to do our part to encourage health and safety first," said Annik Dupaty, the museum's director of events and volunteers. “We look forward to the Art Fair on the Square returning on July 10 and 11, 2021.”
