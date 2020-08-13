Madison's alt-weekly Isthmus announces shift to nonprofit news after COVID-19 close

The goal is for the paper to resume weekly print publication, collaborate with other media organizations, diversify voices in the paper and provide new opportunities for reader engagement and membership.

Davidoff said the outpouring of support from the community when Isthmus announced its temporary shutdown helped staff gain the confidence to pursue becoming a nonprofit.

“When we announced we were going dark, we got so much feedback,” Davidoff said. “The shock, the sadness, the love, really, that just came out in the wake of that was pretty strong. And many people at that time said, ‘What can we do to help? Where can we give money?’”

Isthmus created a donation program for readers, and was able to hire back a few staff members in May after receiving some federal coronavirus relief from the Paycheck Protection Program. Some stories have been posted online throughout the last several months, but print production has not yet resumed.

Isthmus is still working out the details on what form the nonprofit structure will take, Davidoff said. The paper is currently working with an attorney to prepare an application for nonprofit status.