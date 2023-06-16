At the corner of East Mifflin and North Street on a warm evening, the streets were bustling with the sounds of cars racing by, leaves rustling in the wind and neighborhood dogs barking.

But inside the walls of Daikozen-ji, a Zen temple, everything seemed to stand still. Ten people, organized in two rows at opposite sides of the room, were seated barefoot on white square cushions practicing zazen, a form of sitting meditation that requires complete stillness.

After about 15 minutes of meditation, the class transitioned into a movement sequence, and then into hojo, an ancient wooden sword form, and the silence was broken.

If someone walks by the temple during the hojo portion of the class, it is almost impossible not to notice the shouting coming from inside of the building. Since the temple’s opening in 2019, it has attracted considerable interest from residents in the Emerson East neighborhood.

“I think there is a lot of curiosity. People walk by and they hear sounds, maybe they hear chanting or shouting,” said Ellen McKenzie, a priest in training at Daikozen-ji. “We tend to get a lot of people who come in to check it out.”

Securing space

In 2019, the Zen Dojo of Wisconsin purchased what is now Daikozen-ji at 2540 E. Mifflin St. The temple offers a mix of training related to meditation, fine arts and martial arts such as calligraphy, chanting, kyudo and ceramics. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the temple’s offerings were only open to a select group of students, but now offerings have expanded to include monthly introduction to Zen classes that are open to the public. Those who are interested in additional training opportunities at the temple can visit Daikozen-ji's new student page at www.daikozenji.org/new-student for more information.

Prior to 2019, the organization had been renting multiple spaces across the city to host classes, including at the Tai Chi Center of Madison and Goodman Community Center.

“We looked at all the money we were spending on renting space and we realized that's actually more than a mortgage,” said Scott Kiel, head priest of Daikozen-ji. “I became aware of this property and we just called everyone and scraped enough money together to make a down payment.”

Work in training

The name Daikozen-ji is Japanese for the “Zen temple between the lakes.” Daikozen-ji is part of a larger religious nonprofit, Chosei Zen, which also has a Zen training center in Spring Green. Since purchasing the Madison property that used to be a Lutheran Church and then Madison Rescue Mission, students of the temple have steadily renovated the space as part of their training. The focus now is renovating the main training hall and making the building more energy efficient.

“There's a long tradition in Zen where the work is a part of the training, and so all of this work has been done by students,” Kiel said. “What you're seeing here is five years of students' efforts.”

Evan Digman, a recent graduate of UW-Madison, has been training at Daikozen-ji for a year and a half. While he had enjoyed meditating on his own before starting his formal training, Daikozen-ji was the first place where he had been able to meditate in a community. Now, he’s been able to take lessons from his Zen practice and use it in his everyday life.

“Everything is connected. That's what I've learned through my experience here,” Digman said. “How I breathe is important. How I walk is important. It definitely supports everything else I do.”

Psychologist and priest

Sarah Sant’Ana, a doctoral student in clinical psychology at UW-Madison, discovered Daikozen-ji in November of 2021. From the start, Sant’Ana resonated with how the training equally weighted the importance of meditation, fine arts and martial arts. In January, Sant’Ana decided to begin formal training to become a Zen priest.

“If you would have told me three years ago that I would be training to become a Zen priest, I would have laughed because I'm very analytical,” she said.

After completing her priest training, Sant’Ana hopes to use her knowledge of Zen alongside her degree to help those struggling with substance abuse. In 2021, shortly before she found Daikozen-ji, her brother died from a heroin overdose.

“It just ties in so well with what I want to accomplish with my degree,” she said. “I’m drawn to this idea of how do we really connect with people? What is our purpose?”

Worthwhile challenge

As peaceful as it may look to an outsider, many of the students and leaders at Daikozen-ji acknowledge just how challenging, even uncomfortable, meditation and Zen practices can be. But what awaits them on the other side is worth it.

“I realized very quickly that this idea of not moving and sitting with discomfort and sitting with pain, it's not because someone's trying to punish me. It's actually because I'm building up the capacity to show up in my life,” McKenzie said.

For anyone who may be interested in participating in the temple’s offerings, they’re encouraged to leave their expectations (and shoes) at the door.

“My favorite advice to give people who come in is to arrive with an open mind and listen to your heart,” Kiel said.