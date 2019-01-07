Warm and wet weather has forced the shutdown of city of Madison cross-country ski trails, as well as the big sledding hill in Elver Park and all of the city's outdoor ice rinks.
The Parks Division announced on Monday that the trails have closed after being open for a few days.
The city has seven cross-country ski trails, in Elver Park, Cherokee Marsh South Conservation Park, Door Creek Park, Owen Conservation Park, Turville Point Conservation Park, Yahara Hills Golf Course and Odana Hills Golf Course.
Ice rinks closed last week and remain closed, due to the warm weather and thin ice.
City rinks are in Elver, Heritage Heights, Nakoma, Rennebohm, Goodman, Hillington Triangle, Olbrich, Tenney, Vilas, Westmorland, Warner and Wexford Parks.
The Parks Division will announce when rinks, the sledding hill and cross-country ski trails reopen.
More information about the Parks Division facilities, including the rinks, ski trails and shelters, can be found online at https://www.cityofmadison.com/parks/facilities/