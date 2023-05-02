For those who choose to help bees and other pollinators this month by not mowing their lawns or mowing very little, the city of Madison will have their backs.

The city announced Tuesday that it will not enforce its tall grass ordinance for the remainder of the month, or what it's calling "Low Mow May." The city typically can issue citations to property owners whose grass is higher than 8 inches tall but is putting that practice on pause to support the conservation initiative that promotes little or no mowing during the month to give pollinators the best chance at reproducing.

The city, which is a certified "bee city," recommends mowing twice this month instead of every seven to 10 days, or not at all, said Liz Stanislawski, a city spokesperson.

Research has found lawn heights of at least 5 inches support the most bees when they include lawn flowers such as dandelions, clovers and violets. For those with lawns treated with pesticides and weed-killing chemicals — which often lack flowering plants — the benefits of not mowing may be minimal. That's why the Smithsonian Gardens recommends switching to pollinator lawns.

"These lawns require less water, fertilizer and maintenance than traditional grass lawns, yet they can still be used for picnics, relaxing and yard games," the organization wrote on its website.

Research has shown significant declines in native pollinator populations and ranges globally. Up to 40% of pollinator species on Earth may be at risk of extinction in the coming years as a result of habitat loss, pesticide use and climate change.

But there are also downsides to not mowing a lawn for an extended period, according to Iowa State University.

Lawns can grow more than a foot high in May, and most mowers are not equipped to handle grass that tall. That means more mowing and the need to rake so the clippings don't kill the grass. Not mowing also could encourage the growth of more weedy and invasive plants such as crabgrass, foxtail, purslane and spotted spurge, all of which are not ideal for pollinators.

In addition, most lawns are made up of non-native grasses that require water, nutrients and mowing. Not mowing will not cause the lawn to revert to a more natural state, the ISU research found.

