For those who choose not to mow their lawn or reduce their mowing this month to promote pollinators, the city of Madison will have their backs.

The city announced Tuesday that it will not enforce its tall grass ordinance for the remainder of the month, which is being referred to as Low Mow May. The city typically can issue citations to property owners whose grass is higher than 8 inches tall but is putting that practice on pause to support the conservation initiative that promotes little or no mowing during the month to give pollinators the best chance at reproducing.

The city, which is a certified "bee city," recommends mowing twice this month instead of every seven to 10 days or not at all during May, said Liz Stanislawski, a city spokesperson.

Research has found lawn heights of at least 5 inches support the most bees, when there are lawn flowers like dandelions, clovers and violets. For those with treated lawns, which lack flowering plants, the benefits of not mowing may be minimal. That's why the Smithsonian Gardens recommend switching to pollinator lawns.

"These lawns require less water, fertilizer, and maintenance than traditional grass lawns, yet they can still be used for picnics, relaxing, and yard games," the organization wrote on its website.

Research has shown significant declines in native pollinator population sizes and ranges globally. Up to 40 percent of pollinator species on Earth may be at risk of extinction in the coming years as a result of habitat loss, pesticide use and climate change.

But there are also downsides to not mowing a lawn for an extended period, according to Iowa State University.

Lawns can grow more than a foot high in May, and most mowers are not equipped to handle grass that tall. That means more mowing and the need to rake so the clippings don't kill the grass. Not mowing also could encourage the growth of more weedy and invasive plants like crabgrass, foxtail, purslane and spotted spurge, all of which are not ideal for pollinators.

In addition, most lawns are made up of non-native grasses that require water, nutrients and mowing. Not mowing will not revert the lawn to a more natural space, the ISU research found.

