Madison women donating 'mountain' of fabric for Afghan refugees to sew own clothes

Madison residents Connie McElrone and Cynthia Hirsch carried dozens of colorful fabric bolts from a pile on Hirsch's front porch out to a small silver SUV Wednesday afternoon on the Near West Side.
"Oh, I hope two cars will do it," McElrone said to another one of her neighbors.
The women, along with a network of people from the local sewing community and beyond, raised $8,000 in less than a week and amassed a "mountain" of fabric to donate to Afghan refugees staying at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, McElrone said.
McElrone got the idea while having dinner with her friend, Sue Savage, who has been volunteering up at Fort McCoy. The two worried about the "culture shock" the Afghans would experience when coming to the U.S. after fleeing from Afghanistan as their country fell to the Taliban.
Although Fort McCoy has received piles of new and lightly used clothes from the community, McElrone noted that those donations "would not be traditional clothing."
"Right off the bat we had a sense that fabric to sew tunics would be welcomed," McElrone said.
Hirsch said they wanted to give the Afghan women at Fort McCoy the "comfort of being able to make what they need and what they want in their own fashion," rather than forcing them to wear western clothes.
Savage, who was also helping load the SUV and a small white sedan up with fabric and other sewing materials, said she is not allowed to speak about her experience volunteering to help the Afghans at Fort McCoy. But she said she would be driving her white car up to the military base Wednesday night. She said she was coordinating with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops to get the fabric up there.
McElrone would follow with the SUV in a few days. She said Fort McCoy already has two sewing machines up there, and the Afghan women "jumped at the chance to begin sewing." They went through the fabric at the base already and started using their blankets to create their own clothes, McElrone said.
The women emailed sewers they knew, friends and local sewing groups, who reached out their friends, and so on, creating a network of people who wanted to help. The Madison Area Sewing Guild and the Sewing Machine Project were among the groups who helped spread the word.
"We just are so inspired and excited by this amazing response that we’ve had," McElrone said.
Someone started a Venmo to fundraise for the effort, and another reached out to JOANN Fabric, which offered them a discount for bolts of fabric. McElrone said they spent about $5,000 at JOANN Fabric on the East Side, West Side and in Janesville buying out the stores' stocks of cotton-polyester blend fabric.
The result was nearly 40 bolts of fabric piled on Hirsch's front porch, and cardboard boxes and bags filled to the brim with even more pieces of folded fabric donated from local sewers. They also had thread, scissors, needles, buttons, snaps and elastics.
Margaret Jankowski, founder and director of the Sewing Machine Project, was able to find nine sewing machines to donate to the effort. McElrone said they're hoping to start with bringing two of the machines up to Fort McCoy, and will bring more as space allows.
"We want to help Wisconsin welcome the women from Afghanistan," Hirsch said. "We know they’ve had a very long journey. And it’s remarkable and satisfying what friends and neighbors can do."