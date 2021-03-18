 Skip to main content
Madison woman returns library book after 63 years, sends $500 donation
Betty Diamond

Betty Diamond recently returned a book to the Queens Public Library that she checked out in 1957.

When Betty Diamond returned a book to the Queens Public Library recently after 63 years, she calculated what she might have owed.

In 1957, when Diamond was a 10-year-old in Whitestone, Queens, she said the fine was 2 cents a day, so at that rate she would have owed $459.

But, at a certain point, she said, the fines stop and the library assumes the book is lost and charges a replacement fee.

"So, you know, there's not really 63 years' worth of fines," said Diamond, 74, who lives on Madison's Near West Side, and is a playwright and director for Madison Theatre Guild at the Bartell Theatre.

Diamond made a $500 donation to the Queens Public Library Foundation in lieu of a replacement fee on the now-vintage book, “Ol’ Paul, the Mighty Logger” by Glen Rounds.

A favorite book of hers as a child, Diamond said she tried to read the collection of tall Paul Bunyan tales last month before she decided to return it, but the stories didn't hold up.

"The Paul Bunyan stories are all about exaggeration, like Paul Bunyan's beard is so long, he combs it with a pine tree, that kind of thing, and he's so big..." said Diamond, who has a Ph.D. in English from the UW-Madison, and is retired from teaching literature at UW-Whitewater.

"I started reading the stories, and I don't find exaggeration and those things funny anymore. It reminds me of (former President Donald) Trump. I couldn't finish reading the book. I was like, 'Oh, no, not funny anymore.' "

Diamond said as a girl she was embarrassed to return the overdue book.

When she finally sent back the book last month and made her contribution, the library foundation reached out to her and asked if she'd be willing to do interviews. She agreed because she thought it could be a good fundraising tool for the library.

Libraries are important to her, she said, and are suffering financially.

The library publicist interviewed her and pitched it to various news outlets, including The New York Times, which ran a story Wednesday that said "books offered her a secret life apart from her parents," immigrants from a small town in what was then Czechoslovakia who were less familiar with American culture.

"That was actually great for me because that meant I could read whatever I wanted,” Diamond told the paper, adding that her parents had their own secrets. They spoke to each other in Hungarian, their mother tongue, while addressing Diamond and her older brother only in English or Yiddish.

Going to the library as a child, Diamond told the paper, was like "being in a candy store."

Diamond said she just expected the story to run in "the local Queens library newsletter or something," but since the story came out, she's heard from the CBS affiliate in New York City and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation for its show "As It Happens."

Since the pandemic started, all New York City library systems have waived late fees, and Nick Buron, chief librarian of the Queens Public Library, told The Times that there have been discussions about eliminating late fees altogether.

In August, the Madison Public Library system joined a growing list of libraries eliminating late fees, in large part to ensure that lower-income people can continue to check out materials.

Madison had been considering the move to a fully "fine-free" model since 2019, and in August ended most fines and zeroed out overdue accounts, ending the use of a collection agency. The library had been charging 25 cents a day for overdue adult materials.

The system continues to charge for lost or damaged materials, although it's not using a collection agency to help recover that money.

Tana Elias, Madison Public Library's digital services and marketing manager, said Madison libraries routinely purge very old "lost" items.

Margaret Navarre Saaf, Madison Public Library's borrower services manager, said lost and/or damaged charges don't stay on the library's books forever. The library routinely purge charges that are under $100 and more than 10 years old. 

Madison library staff manually cleared fines from more than 33,000 patron records, from fines that were more than $300 to 5-cent fines, Elias said. It took months, but the library finished that process last week. 

Elias said that after clearing the fines, the library has 3,478 patrons who are no longer blocked from checking out materials, although some will need to update their address or contact information.

She said the library forgave $282,084 in fines. "Library fines -- or the fear of incurring library fines -- was a deterrent to library use for some people and we are happy to remove one more barrier from using the public library," Elias said.

"In these COVID-19 times, there has been an added bonus of not having to handle cash for fine payments," she said. "We're grateful to the board for making this decision, and incredibly grateful for the many hours staff spent making this a reality."

Elias said that, for the most part, library users still generally turn in their books on time. The library offers "pre-overdue notices," email reminders that library items are due in two days. Customers have the option to turn those on or off, she said, but many customers use them.

The library also sends "overdue notices" by email, phone or mail, which are reminders of overdue items, so library users can renew them, if possible, or return them.

"We noticed that overall fine revenue decreased when we offered the pre-overdue notice service a few years back," Elias said.

