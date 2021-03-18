Madison woman returns library book after 63 years, sends $500 donation

Margaret Navarre Saaf, Madison Public Library's borrower services manager, said lost and/or damaged charges don't stay on the library's books forever. The library routinely purge charges that are under $100 and more than 10 years old.

Madison library staff manually cleared fines from more than 33,000 patron records, from fines that were more than $300 to 5-cent fines, Elias said. It took months, but the library finished that process last week.

Elias said that after clearing the fines, the library has 3,478 patrons who are no longer blocked from checking out materials, although some will need to update their address or contact information.

She said the library forgave $282,084 in fines. "Library fines -- or the fear of incurring library fines -- was a deterrent to library use for some people and we are happy to remove one more barrier from using the public library," Elias said.

"In these COVID-19 times, there has been an added bonus of not having to handle cash for fine payments," she said. "We're grateful to the board for making this decision, and incredibly grateful for the many hours staff spent making this a reality."