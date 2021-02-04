Madison Winter Festival pared down to 4 cross-county ski races Saturday

Yuriy Gusev, one of the founders and organizers of the Madison Winter Festival, said the day will be in compliance with all public health guidelines. Face coverings are required, each race is limited to 50 participants and there are no spectators allowed for any of the races.

“It’s not ideal, but we’re glad that we can do this much,” Gusev said. “It definitely brings excitement to the kids and everybody else that can get out and participate.”

The Madison Winter Festival has taken place at Elver Park since 2017. Before that, its home was the state Capitol. Gusev said the festival is “100% run” by volunteers every year.

The normally two-day, family-oriented gathering emphasizes winter sports and encourages residents to get out to the park to enjoy the season.

“I just hope people come to the park and realize the park has a lot of the activities the festival has every weekend,” Gusev said. “People should come and take advantage of all the snow we have on the ground.”

