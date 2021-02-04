 Skip to main content
Madison Winter Festival pared down to 4 cross-county ski races Saturday
Most of the activities, firepits and food aren’t on the Madison Winter Festival’s schedule this year, but organizers of the annual event are still working to bring some of the excitement to Elver Park on Saturday.

Since its inception in 2005, the Madison Winter Festival has featured a weekend-long program including ski lessons, sledding, snow carving, live music and more. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the only events taking place this year will be four cross-county ski races Saturday.

The Wisconsin High School Nordic Ski League Championships would have been held Sunday if not for the bitter cold temperatures on tap for the state this weekend, which also led to the cancellation of Kites on Mendota, also planned for Saturday and Sunday.

The skiing championships are now set for March 13 and 14.

Saturday’s races will be a 2.5K for middle schoolers, a 5K for high schoolers and two open races, a 5K and a 10K, which anyone can participate in.

Yuriy Gusev, one of the founders and organizers of the Madison Winter Festival, said the day will be in compliance with all public health guidelines. Face coverings are required, each race is limited to 50 participants and there are no spectators allowed for any of the races.

“It’s not ideal, but we’re glad that we can do this much,” Gusev said. “It definitely brings excitement to the kids and everybody else that can get out and participate.”

The Madison Winter Festival has taken place at Elver Park since 2017. Before that, its home was the state Capitol. Gusev said the festival is “100% run” by volunteers every year.

The normally two-day, family-oriented gathering emphasizes winter sports and encourages residents to get out to the park to enjoy the season.

“I just hope people come to the park and realize the park has a lot of the activities the festival has every weekend,” Gusev said. “People should come and take advantage of all the snow we have on the ground.”

