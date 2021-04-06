Madison voters widely support City Council term limits; reject full-time body, longer term lengths

"I’m not surprised that without any of that background information or context that voters would not support these changes," Harrington said.

The task force spent 20 months examining the structure of local government. In a report to the council in early 2020, the task force concluded the current system is "fundamentally unfair," particularly for people of color and low-income residents, and one that favors people with the time, resources and knowledge to participate.

Harrington said she felt there wasn’t a "meaningful effort" from the council to educate the public on the task force’s work before the vote.

Among its various recommendations, the task force suggested moving to a full-time, 10-member council with members paid $67,950 annually and elected to four-year terms.

Former Mayor Dave Cieslewicz, who served two terms from 2003 to 2011, has been a vocal critic of the proposed changes and advocated for voters to keep the current "citizen body" structure.

"I hope Madisonians don't just see this as something they rejected but also as something they support," he said of the vote results. "I hope there's a renewed appreciation for their neighbors who step up to work on the council for little money or recognition, but just to serve the community."