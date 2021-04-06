Madison voters set to advise on proposed smaller, full-time, higher-paid City Council

MADISON REFERENDUMS
|MADISON REFERENDUM
|Percent
|111 of 154 precincts
|Question 1: Full-time City Council
|No 28,504
|58%
|Yes 20,417
|42%
|Question 2: City Council size
|Remain the same 34,013
|70%
|Be reduced 7,907
|16%
|Be increased 6,497
|13%
|Question 3: Increase council terms to 4 years
|No 27,190
|56%
|Yes 21,782
|44%
|Question 4: Term limits for council members
|Yes 34,902
|71%
|No 14,184
|29%
Madison voters are set to advise local lawmakers Tuesday on a proposal to move to a smaller, full-time and higher-paid City Council as part of a series of advisory referendums included on the spring election ballot.
With polls closed at 8 p.m., voters were asked four questions on changing the structure and makeup of the city's legislative body. The referendums aren't binding, but the results could offer direction to council members as they consider whether to make the biggest structural changes to city government in decades.
The advisory referendum questions asked voters whether they wished to:
- Keep the council part-time with members paid about $13,700 annually or move to a full-time council with pay between $45,000 and $71,000
- Decrease, increase or keep the same the size of the 20-member council
- Increase term lengths for council members from two years to four years
- Implement term limits of serving no more than 12 consecutive years.
If there is interest, the City Council could put binding referendums on next spring's ballot. Any proposed changes would not take effect until the 2023 election.
Binding referendums are required for changes to the council's governing charter, such as changing the size of the council and length of terms, while other changes like making the body full time and increasing pay can be done through the budget and other council actions.
The questions stem from the work of a Task Force on Government Structure, which spent more than 20 months examining the local government structure. The now-dissolved task force introduced a report to the City Council in early 2020 calling the current system "fundamentally unfair," particularly for people of color and low-income residents, and one that favors people with the time, resources and knowledge to participate.
Among its recommendations, the task force suggested moving to a full-time, 10-member council with members paid $67,950 annually and elected to four-year terms.
