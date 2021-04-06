 Skip to main content
Madison voters set to advise on proposed smaller, full-time, higher-paid City Council
top story

Madison advisory referendums

Poll worker Jenni Cardell processes absentee ballots at the Wil-Mar Community Center Tuesday, which included four advisory referendums asking voters about proposed major changes to the structure of the City Council.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

MADISON REFERENDUMS

MADISON REFERENDUM Percent
111 of 154 precincts
Question 1: Full-time City Council
No 28,504 58%
Yes 20,417 42%
Question 2: City Council size
Remain the same 34,013 70%
Be reduced 7,907 16%
Be increased 6,497 13%
Question 3: Increase council terms to 4 years
No 27,190 56%
Yes 21,782 44%
Question 4: Term limits for council members
Yes 34,902 71%
No 14,184 29%

Madison voters are set to advise local lawmakers Tuesday on a proposal to move to a smaller, full-time and higher-paid City Council as part of a series of advisory referendums included on the spring election ballot.

With polls closed at 8 p.m., voters were asked four questions on changing the structure and makeup of the city's legislative body. The referendums aren't binding, but the results could offer direction to council members as they consider whether to make the biggest structural changes to city government in decades.

The advisory referendum questions asked voters whether they wished to:

  • Keep the council part-time with members paid about $13,700 annually or move to a full-time council with pay between $45,000 and $71,000
  • Decrease, increase or keep the same the size of the 20-member council
  • Increase term lengths for council members from two years to four years
  • Implement term limits of serving no more than 12 consecutive years.

If there is interest, the City Council could put binding referendums on next spring's ballot. Any proposed changes would not take effect until the 2023 election.

Binding referendums are required for changes to the council's governing charter, such as changing the size of the council and length of terms, while other changes like making the body full time and increasing pay can be done through the budget and other council actions.

The questions stem from the work of a Task Force on Government Structure, which spent more than 20 months examining the local government structure. The now-dissolved task force introduced a report to the City Council in early 2020 calling the current system "fundamentally unfair," particularly for people of color and low-income residents, and one that favors people with the time, resources and knowledge to participate.

Among its recommendations, the task force suggested moving to a full-time, 10-member council with members paid $67,950 annually and elected to four-year terms.

PICTURING A PANDEMIC: SEE THE LAST YEAR THROUGH THE EYES OF THE STATE JOURNAL'S PHOTOGRAPHERS

