Madison voters set to advise on proposed smaller, full-time, higher-paid City Council

Madison voters are set to advise local lawmakers Tuesday on a proposal to move to a smaller, full-time and higher-paid City Council as part of a series of advisory referendums included on the spring election ballot.

With polls closed at 8 p.m., voters were asked four questions on changing the structure and makeup of the city's legislative body. The referendums aren't binding, but the results could offer direction to council members as they consider whether to make the biggest structural changes to city government in decades.

The advisory referendum questions asked voters whether they wished to:

Keep the council part-time with members paid about $13,700 annually or move to a full-time council with pay between $45,000 and $71,000

Decrease, increase or keep the same the size of the 20-member council

Increase term lengths for council members from two years to four years

Implement term limits of serving no more than 12 consecutive years.

If there is interest, the City Council could put binding referendums on next spring's ballot. Any proposed changes would not take effect until the 2023 election.