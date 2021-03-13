Madison venues navigate a return to live music as COVID-19 pandemic measures ease

Local bands have to individually determine their comfort level with returning to live performance, said trombone player Darren Sterud, whose New Orleans Tribute band will return to Garver in late April.

“Like everything, there are a lot of opinions out there, and really, what’s important at the end of the day is that you look at the facts as well as you can and make an informed decision for yourself,” he said.

Among musicians, “the one common thing is (feeling) that I’m tired of playing music by myself. I need the artistic interaction of playing with another person,” he said.

The process of booking local bands is taking much longer than usual now, Jurewicz said. Understandably, she said, each band first has to poll its members to see if they are ready to return to the stage with an audience in the room. In the case of one multi-piece band, only two of the musicians felt comfortable performing in front of strangers, so they will appear as a duo for now.

“At Garver, it’s about supporting local musicians, because we don’t want them to go anywhere,” Jurewicz said.