Madison Urban League to host online event highlighting positivity after year of hardships

In response to the year that was 2020, the Urban League of Greater Madison is hosting an online event Sunday afternoon in light of not being able to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day and other annual events in person.
"Stand for Justice" will take place online at 1 p.m. Sunday and include inspirational stories from the year filled with hardship, performances by local artists and the celebration of this year's more than 250 Martin Luther King Jr. Outstanding Young Person awardees who are middle and high school students being recognized for their work in the community over the last year. The Urban League will also give out four Betty Franklin-Hammonds Scholarships Sunday.
Ruben Anthony, CEO and president of the Madison Urban League will lead the event with co-hosts, local artist Rob Dz and local high school senior Danielle Crim.
"Recognizing the students is important during this time because we have to keep them encouraged," Anthony said. "They've been through a lot, and we want to make sure they see their achievements are recognized."
Anthony said he will also share some highlights from the Urban League's last year and some plans for 2021.
On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the "Youth Call to Service" event will be held online for middle and high school students where there will be educational opportunities on civil rights, social justice and more. The Urban League is partnering with the King Coalition and other local organizations to host the event.
"The principles that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has taught this country are more relevant today than ever," Anthony said. "Watching what's going on in our society today, we encourage our leaders and legislatures to stand up strong for justice."
