Madison unveils state-of-the-art Fleet facility

The upgrades don’t stop there. The Fleet facility has high-efficiency, LED lighting systems throughout. “Kaleidoscopic sun-catchers” were installed in the interior of the building to amplify natural sunlight, therefore reducing the need for electric lights during the day. Hot water pipes were placed under the concrete floors to radiate heat, and high-efficiency insulation in the outer walls will reduce both heating and air-conditioning costs.

All of these features contribute to the Fleet facility attaining Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design gold certification.

Looking to the future, the city’s goal is to run 100% of its fleet on electric vehicles or 100% biodiesel by 2030. The new Fleet facility is the next step in Madison’s plan to meet all municipal operations electricity needs with renewable energy.

“This garage is already world-class in green technology,” Joishy said. “On both Fleet and facility fronts, Madison is ahead of the curve and punching above our weight. I welcome the competition from anywhere. But I’m also obligated to tell you, good luck. You’re going to need it!”

