Madison unveils state-of-the-art Fleet facility

City officials applauded staff at the new fleet facility grand opening on Tuesday for completing construction on the high-tech, hybrid and electric-friendly maintenance garage during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was attended by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, several alders, architect James Whitney, representatives from the Madison Fire Department and Madison Police Department, City Engineering staff and Metro Transit.
“A lot has happened since we broke ground on this giant vacant lot with shovels and hardhats back in 2019,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “We've been through a global pandemic, and despite that, this incredibly impressive building has risen on schedule.”
The new Nakoosa Trail facility, which will now serve as headquarters for the city’s Fleet Services division, was a $33 million dollar construction project completed with the work of over 1,000 people in the span of 9 years. The project was finished in December, though the public unveiling was delayed due to COVID-19.
Mahanth Joishy, the Fleet Superintendent, took the opportunity to highlight the project’s community and government partners.
“Now it’s time not only for a ribbon-cutting for this division, but a big celebration of all Madison city government to coincide with the pandemic retreating from Dane County,” he stated.
The new location will maintain about 1,400 municipal vehicles. This includes the 63 electric vehicles, 102 gas-electric hybrid vehicles, 6 anti-idling ambulances and an electric fire truck the city has added to its fleet since 2018. Many services will be centralized from the city’s three outdated sites.
The building is the first fleet facility the city has built since 1954, and it’s expected to be operational until 2095.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was followed by live music, the arrival of local food trucks and the opportunity for attendees to test drive a Tesla or Ford Mustang Mach-E. Tours of the facility were also given, where guides showed off the building’s many functions. The facility houses a parts department, where tires and parts for all of the city’s vehicles can be accessed with electric forklifts, heavy-duty and light-duty repair areas, wash bay, body shop and welding bay.
Speakers and staff noted that the facility is also the most sustainable Fleet facility Madison has ever had. The facility boasts five different types of solar energy: rooftop solar, hot-water solar, an entire solar wall for building heat and solar electric vehicle charging stations.
The upgrades don’t stop there. The Fleet facility has high-efficiency, LED lighting systems throughout. “Kaleidoscopic sun-catchers” were installed in the interior of the building to amplify natural sunlight, therefore reducing the need for electric lights during the day. Hot water pipes were placed under the concrete floors to radiate heat, and high-efficiency insulation in the outer walls will reduce both heating and air-conditioning costs.
All of these features contribute to the Fleet facility attaining Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design gold certification.
Looking to the future, the city’s goal is to run 100% of its fleet on electric vehicles or 100% biodiesel by 2030. The new Fleet facility is the next step in Madison’s plan to meet all municipal operations electricity needs with renewable energy.
“This garage is already world-class in green technology,” Joishy said. “On both Fleet and facility fronts, Madison is ahead of the curve and punching above our weight. I welcome the competition from anywhere. But I’m also obligated to tell you, good luck. You’re going to need it!”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.