Madison transportation board: Cash fares continue, for now

Despite a recent recommendation from Metro Transit to implement a cashless fare system, Madison transportation officials hold that cash still plays an integral role in how residents pay for rides.
The Transportation Policy and Planning Board unanimously approved an updated fare collection policy at its meeting Monday that stipulates that cash will continue to be accepted on both bus rapid transit (BRT) and local routes for single ride fares only. Previously, Metro Transit staff recommended moving to a cashless system that would involve riders using a reloadable tap card or their phones to pay.
“We are proposing to keep (cash collection) for now,” said Justin Stuehrenberg of Metro Transit. “At some point in the future, if cash use drops to something that is extremely small, we may revisit that question.”
The decision comes after Metro presented its initial plans to replace 10-year-old collection boxes in earlier this summer. A newer, updated payment method is also needed for bus rapid transit (BRT) due to the current system of paying at the front of the bus in cash or swiping a pass proving to be too slow.
According to Metro’s updated policy recommendations, ticket vending machines will be purchased and installed at all BRT stations with cash collection continuing to be offered on board.
Critics of the initial proposal said that shifting to a cashless system creates equity issues. Those who don’t have bank accounts or have limited internet connections would be placed at a disadvantage for accessing public transportation.
This shift in Metro’s fare policy aligns with opinions voiced by the Madison Area Bus Advocates (BABA), who called on the city of Madison to reject the move to a cashless system.
“Eliminating cash may reduce the cost of collecting fares and potentially speed up bus boarding, but will also present a significant harm to some riders — many of them being the people who rely on transit the most,” said BABA President Susan De Vos in a statement.
Metro’s plans still include the ability for its system to accept payment via mobile phone and tap cards on local and BRT routes. To address other equity concerns, a reduced fare program will be created for eligible users with the added ability to pay balances after a ride.
The policy also proposes developing contracts with retailers to enable reloading accounts with cash at those retailers.
“I appreciate that we’re not pressing the issue of eliminating cash fares at this point,” Ald. Grant Foster, District 15, said. “I think it makes a lot of sense in the long term, but I think we need to make sure that we really understand and (are) confident with the alternatives we have in place.”
The total cost of the new fare collection system has not been determined, but Metro staff plans to have a vendor selected to begin the project in early 2022. The new system will be operational by summer 2024.
