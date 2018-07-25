Looking for something fun to do on Tuesday, Steve McCarty decided to take his daughter Sloane to Rockin’ Jump-Madison trampoline park to redeem a few gift certificates. When they arrived around 11 a.m., after reading online that the park was open, they were met by a small crowd of parents who had just been turned away and told it had closed.
Later Tuesday night, the South Side entertainment venue announced on its Facebook page that it was closed, prompting a flurry of comments from patrons wondering if they would be reimbursed for unused gift cards.
The park, at 2700 Novation Parkway near Rimrock Road, opened in 2015. It closed so suddenly that many, like McCarty, didn’t find out until they arrived to find the doors locked.
“We thank the Madison area community for its support & patronage since 2015,” the company’s Facebook post read, adding that management planned to contact customers about reservations and refunds.
The 30,000-square-foot amusement park offered trampoline dodge ball arenas, enclosed slam dunk hoops and a rock climbing wall, among other attractions. It was one of few trampoline parks in Madison.
“I’ve had good experiences with them, that’s why its very surprising to find that they’re closed,” said Denise Terrian, who enjoyed taking her 2-year-old grandson to Rockin’ Jump for its toddler programming.
Terrian had plans to host her grandson’s birthday party at Rockin’ Jump on Aug. 12. She also purchased a “Frequent Jumper” punch card worth $100 so he could enjoy “Junior Jumping Time” indoors during the winter months.
“I’m sad to see it go,” she said. “Now that option’s not there.”
Terrian was able to make contact with Rockin’ Jump and will be refunded for her grandson’s party. However, the company was not able to tell her if she would be refunded for her $100 punch card.
The owners of Rockin’ Jump-Madison could not be reached Wednesday. A sign on the building’s door said the park will be closed until further notice.
A message on the park’s website directs customers to visit Sky Zone-Madison at 2134 West Beltline for their “jumping and party needs.”