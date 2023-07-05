Bicyclists and drivers might want to use extra care in the coming weeks, as police plan to step up local traffic enforcement.

The Madison Police Department, in partnership with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, plans to conduct extra patrols through July that will “focus on enforcing Wisconsin’s speeding, alcohol and seatbelt laws,” according to a statement Monday by Madison police.

“Someone is injured or killed in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin,” noted the statement, which also instructed drivers to “put your cellphone down” while operating a vehicle.

Traffic overtime grants from the state Department of Transportation are funding the additional enforcement efforts, as well as extra patrols in June and July that will focus on enforcing the state’s bicycle and pedestrian laws, police said.

“Throughout the past five years in Wisconsin, there have been 10,737 pedestrians and bicyclists crashes, resulting in 9,799 injuries and 336 deaths,” the department statement said. “In 2022 alone, 1,378 pedestrians and 679 bicyclists in Wisconsin were involved in motor vehicle crashes, resulting in 74 and 14 deaths, respectively.”

According to state statute, bicycles are considered vehicles, with the same rights on the road as motor vehicles. Bicyclists must obey the rules of the road like other vehicles.

In addition, a statement from Madison police noted:

Motorists should leave at least three feet when passing bicycles, more room at higher speeds. They should change lanes to pass bicycles if possible.

Motorists should look for bicycles in the opposing lane to them before they turn left. The most common cause of bicycle crashes is a motorist making a left turn across the path of an oncoming bicycle.

Motorists should scan sidewalks and crosswalks for pedestrians and bicyclists. They must yield to pedestrians who have started crossing at an intersection or crosswalk.

Motorists must also yield to pedestrians who have started crossing a roadway, within a marked or an unmarked crosswalk, at an intersection not controlled by traffic signals.

Motorists should always look for bicyclists and pedestrians to their right before they leave a stop light or stop sign. They should also look to the left and right side sidewalks when they are on a one-way street.

Pedestrians should not suddenly move into the path of a closely approaching vehicle that does not have sufficient time to yield for them.