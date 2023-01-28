 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Madison to start plowing streets at midnight, city says

Snow plow on Park Street in Madison

A snowplow moves down Park Street on UW-Madison's campus during a snowstorm on Feb. 17, 2020.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The Madison area had a major clean-up job Tuesday from a big snowstorm that started Monday night and was expected to end Tuesday afternoon.

With the combination of snow still on the ground from earlier in the week and Saturday's accumulation as the day progresses, plows will begin clearing streets citywide at midnight, Madison officials said.

At least 2 more inches of snow was expected to accumulate in the afternoon, with 1 to 3 inches expected Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The Streets Division will be using about 150 pieces of equipment throughout the night in an effort to clear the snow as much as possible, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said.

Though the snowstorm is expected to last only one night, the city emphasizes current cold temperatures render salt useless at the speed it can be distributed, meaning slippery, snowy roads should be expected for the next couple days.

"Citywide plowing can take 12 to 14 hours to complete the initial pass," Romines said.

People are also reading…

There will also be clean-up crews to address areas plows couldn't get to the first time around.

Roads will remain snowy until salt can be used. In the meantime, sand will be distributed on main roads to help vehicles with traction.

Vehicle owners are asked to use off-street parking options and follow alternate-side, winter-related parking rules carefully in the next two weeks to help speed up the clean-up process.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video 2: Memphis authorities release video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols. Pole camera video contains no audio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics