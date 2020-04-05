Madison to have barriers at all city polling locations among other COVID-19 precautions for Tuesday's election

Madison’s Engineering Division is installing barriers at all 66 polling locations in the city in an effort to keep people safe if they vote in person Tuesday.
The barriers will separate poll workers and voters to maintain social distancing in compliance with public health guidelines amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Each polling location will have two plexiglass barriers for poll workers checking IDs and collecting ballots.
Crews will finish building and installing the barriers Monday, the Engineering Division said.
The city also is taking other precautions for the upcoming election, while Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and others called for the election to be held via mail-in ballot only or postponed outright.
Curbside voting will be available and is expected to be used by voters who have underlying health conditions and are at higher risk from COVID-19. Signs will be posted at the curbs with a number to call poll workers, and two poll workers wearing protective face shields will bring ballots outside.
Voters are encouraged to bring their own black or blue ballpoint pens to the polls. Everyone will be asked to use provided hand sanitizer before signing the poll book, and hand sanitizer also will be available upon exiting the polling location.
Some polling locations have been moved for this election. Voters can confirm their location online at cityofmadison.com/clerk/where-do-i-vote.
More information on Tuesday’s election can be found on the city of Madison’s website.
