Madison police took five Madison teenagers into custody late Friday afternoon after authorities say they crashed a stolen SUV and fled on foot.
According to police, a homeowner on the city's Southwest side reported hearing a crash near his Piedmont Road home and found five male teenagers in an SUV who had just collided with a curb, flattening one of the vehicle's tires and rendering it inoperable.
The homeowner attempted to ask the teens if they were OK, but they all took off running. Realizing the vehicle was likely stolen, he told police that he proceeded to chase after them, but retreated when three of the teens came after him with swinging fists.
The man followed the teens from the safety of his own car and police were able to pick up the group's trail near Canterbury Road, a police incident report states. The SUV was found to be stolen from Dodgeville.
Several of the teens, who were between the ages of 13 and 16, called out the name of a street gang connected to many stolen car chases in the area at the time of their arrest.
One of the teens carried keys to a different SUV, which was reported missing a week ago and found damaged Friday. Repair costs are estimated to be $2,000.