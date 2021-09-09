Madison Taco Fest may get called off following reports of angry attendees in other cities

The TV report said the event was promoted to have 10 taco and food vendors, numerous types of margaritas, live bands, and DJs.

Eric Zyvith, who attended the same festival, told the station, "It was the saddest thing I’ve ever been to."

The Breese Stevens website doesn't specify what vendors will be selling tacos, but says, "We’re working as hard as we can to bring as many taco vendors together from the entire city for a taste of the town via TACOS!"

Caloia said AZ Food Festivals has eight to 10 taco vendors lined up.

Normally events on the field at Breese can hold 5,000 people, Caloia said. Due to confidentiality agreements, he said, he wouldn't share publicly how many tickets have been sold, but said Big Top is offering immediate refunds to those who have been following the reports and no longer want to go.

He said 15 to 20 people have requested their money back so far.

Caloia said Big Top is not partnering with AZ Food Festivals, calling it an outside promoter that is using Big Top's ticketing system. Big Top's only other responsibilities are to open the gates and provide beverages, he said.